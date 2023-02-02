Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles slay the runway at Doreen Odvina shoe fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero hit the runway and led the first shoe fashion show of Doreen Odvina last Saturday.

“Let’s hit the runway my Sweetness! We just out there having fun,” Troy captioned his post on Instagram.

For her part, Aubrey greeted Doreen a happy birthday and thanked her for making her a part of the show.

“Happy birthday and Congratulations @doreenodvina @doreenodvina_m It’s an honor to be part of your special day. Love all the shoes. Please don’t stop creating, your vision and talent will go global. Hollywood one day. We had so much fun at the show,” she wrote.

Apart from the celebrity couple, actresses Ritz Azul and Jenny Miller also walked on the runway.

Doreen listed her first fashion show as her greatest achievement to date.

“My very memorable FIRST curtain call in my FIRST ever fashion show here at Marry Me at Marriott,” she said.

“Thank you, Jesus! You’re so great!” she added.

A former Cebu Pacific Air employee, Doreen’s first big break arrived when she designed the bridal shoes of Neri Naig when she married Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda.

“Even as a child, I’ve always loved shoes. The more decorative, the better,” Doreen said.

“I knew Neri from before because she used to style shoots so when I found out that she was getting married, I reached out and asked if she was willing to get me to design her wedding shoes and those worn by her entourage.”

Designers like Francis Libiran, Rian Fernandez, Michael Leyva, and Dubai-based Michael Cinco saw her potential and helped her gain more traction in the design community. She joined bridal fairs and met up with potential clients at The Peninsula Manila lobby. Little did she know that in a few years, she would have her own by-appointment office at this luxury hotel.

“That first night when I looked out of my office window and realized I was located at the corner of Ayala and Makati avenues, I couldn’t believe it. I actually cried from sheer joy,” Doreen said.

The office consists of what used to be two of the hotel’s adjoining guest rooms. There are floor-to-ceiling shelves displaying some of her designs as well as one shelf devoted to men’s shoes in burnished shades of black, tan and brown leather.

