Filipinos make me feel very Filipina — Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios attends the press conference on May 3, 2024 held in Kao Manila in Resort Worlds, Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — After her emotional motorcade at the Mall of Asia on Sunday, May 5, Miss Universe 202 Sheynnis Palacios was still feeling sentimental at the Sponsors’ Night of Mis Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024, held in Manila Hotel on May 6.

Attended by the major organizers, sponsors and select media, the night was filled with gratitude, glamour and elegance.

In one segment, the MUPH 2024 candidates came sauntering down the Maynila Ballroom in Mags Nationwide casual wear, and in Filipiniana finery.

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines 202 Michelle Marquez Dee then joined the delegates.

Sheynnis, resplendent in a Mark Bumgarner terno, then joined the candidates to form a beautiful tableau.

As humble as she is beautiful, the first Miss Universe from her country expressed her deep appreciation for the Philippines:

“Thank you one more time. And I want to say thank you. Maraming Salamat po.

"And muchas gracias.

“It's very, very special to me. This visit is part of my Asia Tour.

"Because of you, the Philippines people, make me feel very, very Filipina. Thank you for that.

“Thank you for everything for the most beautiful welcoming and homecoming that I have received.

"It's amazing to me. Well, I cried a lot because you make me feel like my home. Thank you.

“Thank you in the name of Miss Universe Organization. Thank you in the name of the Miss Universe Philippines. And thank you in the name of the more than six million Nicaraguenses, Nicaraguan people, in my home.

“And I always say that, As your Miss Universe, it's a pleasure to me. To bring the sash, to bring the crown.

“Because it means more than brain, responsibility, love, patience, and a great job. So thank you to make this journey the most amazing job that I have.

“And the most incredible experience that I live in my life. Gracias, Philippines. I love you.

"Thank you!”