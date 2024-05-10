WATCH: Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios expresses appreciation to Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — After an emotional motorcade in Mall of Asia last May 5, Miss Universe 202 Sheynnis Palacios was still feeling sentimental at the Sponsors’ Night of Mis Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024, held in Manila Hotel on May 6.

Attended by the major organizers, sponsors and select media, the night was filled with gratitude, glamour and elegance.

In one segment, the MUPH 2024 candidates came sauntering down the Maynila Ballroom in Mags Nationwide casual wear, and in Filipiniana finery.

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines 202 Michelle Marquez Dee then joined the delegates.

Sheynnis, resplendent in a Mark Bumgarner terno, then joined the candidates to form a beautiful tableau.

As humble as she is beautiful, the first Miss Universe from her country expressed her deep appreciation for the Philippines. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi

