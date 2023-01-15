El Salvador to host 72nd Miss Universe at the end of 2023

A general view of the Miss Universe titleholder crown "Force for Good" during the crown unveiling press conference at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 12, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

MANILA, Philippines — El Salvador will be the host country of the 72nd edition of Miss Universe at the end of 2023, organizer announced earlier today.

During the pageant, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in a pre-recorded video that they will host the prestigious pageant.

"I am grateful and honored to announce that El Salvador would be the host country of the next Miss Universe pageant at the end of this year," Bukele said.

"El Salvador is a country that is full of beauty. We have the best surfing beaches in the world, magnificent volcanoes, exquisite coffee, and we now have become the safest country in Latin America," he added.

Bukele expressed his gratitude to the organization for "joining us in this historic process."

"El Salvador is changing and we want you to come and see it for yourselves. See you soon," he said.

USA's Filipina-American R'Booney Gabriel was crowned as Miss Universe 2022 earlier today giving her country its record 9th crown at the prestigious pageant held in New Orleans.

The Filipino-American Gabriel is a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher and model. She is the first-ever Filipino-American Miss USA.

Gabriel's winning response for the final question "If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?” was to become a transformational leader, and connected that to her fashion design background.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel says embracing her Filipino roots makes her strong