FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2022 Top 5 Q&A portion

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2022 pageant was held on January 15 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It began with a preliminary competition and a National Costume contest last January 12.

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi failed to enter the Top 16.

Here are the finalists' answers at the question and answer portion:

Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela)

Judge: Tell me the time you felt shame and how you turned that feeling into fuel.

I actually have a press conference which is called the forbidden dream which thoughts about that forbidden dream when I wanted to become a fashion designer. Because I felt shame about it. I didn't feel it was possible for me to sustain my life. But I pursued it. And I demonstrated myself which was the most importantly, that following our dreams, our passions, we are able to leave an impact stamp in every single action we take.

R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)

Judge: Miss Universe recently made an inclusive change allowing mothers and married women to compete this year. What's another change you'd like to see and why?

For me, I would like to see an age increase because I am 28 years old and that is the oldest age to compete. And I think it's a beautiful thing. My favorite quote is, ‘If not now then when.’ Because as a woman, I believe age does not define us. It's not tomorrow, it's not yesterday, but it's now. The time is now that you can go after what you like.

Ashley Cariño (Puerto Rico)

Judge: If you are crowned Miss Universe, how would you represent all of this year delegates to your reign?

I would represent all of these year’s delegates because I have a mirror of what a woman is. I believe in the dream and the power that we all hold to make our dreams reality. That is why I'm standing here today. I know, I believe in your dream, but I also know what it's like to find a voice. We are the voice of tomorrow. So let your voice echo in the chamber of time. This is a power that we have and I will represent the woman like that.

Gabriëla Dos Santos (Curacao)

Judge: If you have the opportunity to to speak with the leader of your country, what would you want to discuss?

I think there's a lot to be discussed and I believe that Curacao is a multicultural country. And I believe that we should embrace all different cultures and also discuss the fact that I feel like sometimes people feel excluded and we should not discriminate or have any type of bullying in the country. Thank you.

Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic)

Judge: What is the most significant obstacle that women in your country face and what should we done about it?

I believe that the most significant obstacle that women in my country face is access to education. There's a number of women and children in Dominican Republic that cannot go to school, or don't have lack of access to go to them, and I believe that we didn't have to do something about it now. We need to make sure that kids are able to be kids, there was a play and educate themselves. Not be mothers, not be wives, and it's the moment now to take action.

