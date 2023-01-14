Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 thanks 'all-Filipino' team

Evlin Khalifa in her Furne One Amato evening gown during the preliminary competition at the Miss Universe 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 Evlin Khalifa thanked her all-Filipino team who she thinks is the best in pageantry as she continues to catch attention with her performance at the Miss Universe 2022 being held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Khalifa wowed the viewers during the preliminary competitions last Thursday (Manila time) as she wore a hot pink burkini and a long-sleeved shimmering silver gray gown and her golden evening gown by Dubai-based designer Furne One Amato.

The swimsuit competition also saw the 84 delegates carrying costumized capes that served as a blank canvas where they can paint, draw or write their inspiration and/or messages.

Khalifa's cape was lauded for its message. One part read, "Arab women should be represented," while the opposite side read, "A Muslim woman can also be a Miss Universe."

"In Bahrain, it might be a new opportunity for us to join the greatest competition of its kind @missuniverse but the wind beneath my wings are undoubtedly the best in pageantry. And this post is dedicated to my undying GRATITUDE to my Filipino Team, without them - I can never call myself a queen," her Instagram caption read.

The Miss Universe Bahrain National Directors are Filipinos Josh Yugen and Ian Borromeo.

"It’s team work and I am so thankful to each and everyone who is part of my journey. You don’t know how much I love you ???????? Mahal ko kayo, to my walk trainer, my make up artists, my stylist, my designer - all Filipinos - especially to my ever supportive National Director who is a certified Filipino pride and my co National Director - both of them have given me their entire efforts, time and wisdom so I can stand on the Miss Universe stage as they help me become a true transformational queen. Pilipinas, Maraming Salamat!" she said.

The 71st Miss Universe will crown its new queen on January 14 (January 15, Manila) time at the Ernst N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

