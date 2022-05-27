^

Fashion and Beauty

Filipino designer shares how his creations made it to 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 4:35pm
FilipinoÂ designer shares how his creations made it to 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Gemma Chan's Astrid in the movie 'Crazy Rich Asians' with a Neil Felipp clutch
Screenshot from 'Crazy Rich Asians' by Warner Bros., Neil Felipp via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino purse designer Neil Felipp shared how his fashionable clutches got featured in the popular movie "Crazy Rich Asians."

In the movie, his handbags were mostly carried by Astrid, played by Gemma Chan.

Felipp is a young designer based in Cebu whose intricate, handmade bags have been carried at gala events by celebrities such as Anne Curtis, Heart Evangelista, Sarah Lahbati, Pia Wurtzbach and Megan Young.

Felipp told Preview Magazine that his designs were personally recommended by "Crazy Rich Asians" book author Kevin Kwan to be part of the film adaptation.

Neil said, "It was through a personal recommendation by the author, Kevin Kwan, who asked if I would be interested to have my minaudieres used in the film, 'Crazy Rich Asians'."

He added, "Of course, I immediately said yes since it would be a privilege to part of a historical Hollywood film."

Neil also shared how he finally met the book author, "We were only able to finally meet after a year or two when he visited Cebu to promote his third book, 'Rich People Problems,' which I'm greatly honored to have the Neil Felipp brand mentioned in as well." 

The young designer described his style, "My design aesthetic is ethereal elegance. The stories that inspire every minaudiere I make are mostly drawn from dreams. I design them in a way so that they have an equal balance of subtlety and are still able to deliver impact as a statement piece."

He also mentioned that his key design elements are "the intricate brass detail." He added, "Once you go deeper into each collection, [there's a] story that each piece holds."

Felipp uses a distinct, long-lost wax casting technique to craft the tiny golden figurines into his clutch bags. 

RELATED: Heart Evangelista reveals 'Crazy Rich Asians' audition requested by Kevin Kwan

CRAZY RICH ASIANS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Filipino&nbsp;designer shares how his creations made it to 'Crazy Rich Asians'
2 hours ago

Filipino designer shares how his creations made it to 'Crazy Rich Asians'

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
Filipino purse designer Neil Felipp shared how his fashionable clutches got featured in the popular movie "Crazy Rich...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Stylish Susie: Susan Roces as beauty, fashion icon in photos
5 hours ago

Stylish Susie: Susan Roces as beauty, fashion icon in photos

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
Apart from being the "Queen of Philippine movies," Susan Roces, who passed away last May 20 at the age of 80, was a celebrated...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines queens turn into Disney Princesses
2 days ago

Miss Universe Philippines queens turn into Disney Princesses

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Ace lensman BJ Pacual, in collaboration with BYS cosmetics and Disney Princess, photographed reigning Miss Universe Philippines...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez shares most important beauty secret ever
2 days ago

Jennifer Lopez shares most important beauty secret ever

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
Global pop superstar Jennifer Lopez shared her most important beauty secret ever.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
The 19th Club Punta Fuego Regatta
2 days ago

The 19th Club Punta Fuego Regatta

By Maurice Arcache | 2 days ago
Apart from providing an exclusive beach respite for Manila’s upscale, palanggas, Landco’s development in Punta...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Charlie Dizon stars as K-pop idol on vacation in Philstar.com's spring-summer 2022 fashion film
Exclusive
3 days ago

WATCH: Charlie Dizon stars as K-pop idol on vacation in Philstar.com's spring-summer 2022 fashion film

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
If Charlie Dizon made it as a K-pop idol, what would she be like if she were to return to the Philippines for a vacation...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with