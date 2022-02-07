

















































 












Heart Evangelista reveals 'Crazy Rich Asians' audition requested by Kevin Kwan
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 7, 2022 | 12:00pm





 
Heart Evangelista and "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan
Heart Evangelista; The STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista revealed that her audition for the 2018 film “Crazy Rich Asians” was actually specially requested by book author Kevin Kwan himself — and the actress had no clue at that time.


The fashionista shared to her fans the trivia by showing her conversation with Kwan in her February 4 YouTube vlog, which also featured one of her most recent trips to Los Angeles, California.


“A lot of people are asking and you know, it’s been so long. How did we meet? How did we connect? How did it happen?” Evangelista asked Kwan.


“Well, let’s reverse this. Let’s rewind it even more because I have requested that we get you to audition,” Kwan answered.


Evangelista appeared to be taken by surprise with Kwan's revelation, saying, “What? I didn’t know that!”


In a Twitter conversation with a fan later on, Heart confirmed that Kwan was indeed referring to the movie "Crazy Rich Asians" in the conversation.


 




 


Although Evangelista did not bag the role of Araminta Lee, which went to Japanese-British actress Sonoya Mizuno, she and Kwan eventually became friends. They collaborated on the 2018 “Crazy Rich Asians” feature for the magazine Harper’s Bazaar. The author named Evangelista a real-life “crazy rich Asian” alongside fellow Asian personalities.


Meanwhile, fellow Filipina actress Kris Aquino played the character of Princess Intan in the hit movie.


RELATED: Vogue says Heart Evangelista is rumored to join 'Crazy Rich Asians 2' cast


 










 









