'She wasn't adopted': Naomi Campbell, 51, poses with baby for British Vogue cover

MANILA, Philippines — Naomi Campbell showed the face of her infant daughter for the first time on the cover of the new issue of British Vogue.

For the cover of the magazine’s March 2022 issue, the supermodel posed cradling her nine-month-old daughter. Naomi first announced she’d become a mother in May of last year.

Campbell revealed, “She wasn’t adopted — she’s my child,” adding that she kept her decision to start a family a secret for a while. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

The 51-year-old supermodel described how her daughter is like. “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing,” she shared in the cover story. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

She went on to explain that while the announcement may have come as a shock to the public, she “always knew that one day I would be a mother."

"It’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

She also isn’t ruling out the possibility of having more children in the future.

In May of last year, Campbell first revealed she welcomed a child by sharing a photo of her cradling her daughter’s little feet on Instagram, with the caption, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are, no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

