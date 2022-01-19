



















































 
























^


 











 















Fashion and Beauty


Ex-Vogue creative director André Leon Talley dies at 73




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 2:55pm
 





Ex-Vogue creative director AndrÃ© Leon Talley dies at 73
André Leon Talley
 André Leon Talley via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — André Leon Talley, the influential former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, died. He was 73.


David Vigliano, Talley’s literary agent, confirmed Talley’s death to USA Today late Tuesday, but no additional details were immediately available.


Talley worked as a fashion journalist at Women’s Wear Daily and Vogue. He was a regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe.


In a 2013 Vanity Fair spread titled “The Eyeful Tower,” Talley was described as “perhaps the industry’s most important link to the past.”


Designer Tom Ford told the magazine that Talley was “one of the last great fashion editors who has an incredible sense of fashion history. He can see through everything you do to the original reference, predict what was on your inspiration board.”


RELATED: Vogue Philippines to be launched in September 2022


 
















 



VOGUE

















Philstar











 













    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Megaworld and Rustan&rsquo;s present Licad in online concert







16 hours ago


Megaworld and Rustan’s present Licad in online concert



By Anna Martelino |
16 hours ago 


Welcome love and romance at “Amore: A Post-Valentine Hour with Cecile Licad in New York.” Presented by Megaworld...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Filipino designers are truly world class!







16 hours ago


Filipino designers are truly world class!



By Maurice Arcache |
16 hours ago 


Congratulations to renowned Filipino designers architect William Ti, Budji Layug and Royal Pineda and architect Jason Buensalido...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













The Tiger roars fashionably this new year!







16 hours ago


The Tiger roars fashionably this new year!



By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
16 hours ago 


In honor of the Year of the Tiger, Louis Vuitton created a dreamlike film by director Roman Coppola, where you enter an enchanted...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Spider-Man wears Prada: Tom Holland is fashion brand's new campaign hero







1 day ago


Spider-Man wears Prada: Tom Holland is fashion brand's new campaign hero



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


“Spider-Man: No Way Home” lead actor Tom Holland is the star of the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign of Italian fashion...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Kim Kardashian to rebrand KKW to SKKN







1 day ago


Kim Kardashian to rebrand KKW to SKKN



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is rebranding her KKW beauty brand, with a new name called SKKN.








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













&lsquo;Less is more&rsquo;: Julia Barretto shares favorite fashion hacks







1 day ago


‘Less is more’: Julia Barretto shares favorite fashion hacks



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Actress Julia Barretto shares her favorite style hacks.








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with