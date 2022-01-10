Vogue Philippines to be launched in September 2022

MANILA, Philippines — After a long wait, Vogue Philippines is finally happening!

In a formal statement released earlier today by Conde Nast, the publishing powerhouse announced that the Philippine edition of the number one fashion magazine in the world will be released in September 2022, under Mega Global Licensing Inc., “with English-language print, digital and social platforms."

Mega Global Licensing Inc. (MGLI) is the home of local publications Mega Magazine, Lifestyle Asia, Bluprint, Modern Parenting and OneMega.com, and the Philippine edition of global publishing brand Nylon magazine.

Markus Grindel, managing director of Conde Nast Global Licensing, expressed his “thrill” about the 29th edition of Vogue.

“We’re thrilled to launch our 29th edition of Vogue in the Philippines, a country with a growing luxury fashion market and a vibrant creative scene. The title will launch as a digital-first media brand with a monthly print edition and will serve as an exciting addition to our global Vogue network,” he said.

Archie Carrasco, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mega, shared the same excitement.

“The Filipino talent as been ready to be received by the world for decades now and with certainty. I can say that the market, too, is finally ready. The two are meeting at the perfect juncture at the perfect time, and long wait is over. We are excited to announce the arrival of Vouge Magazine Philippines, “ he said in an official statement.

Vogue Philippines will join the global Vogue network published in Australia, Brazil, China, Czech Republic and Slovakia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico & Latin America, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scandinavia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the U.K and the U.S.