Hereâ€™s what to expect as the luxury beauty store LOOK turns one

Here’s what to expect as the luxury beauty store LOOK turns one

Enthusiasts around the country should better watch out for exciting surprises and deals as LOOK turns one this October.

MANILA, Philippines — Believe it or not, it has been a year since the prestige beauty brand of Watsons was launched. LOOK—a multi-concept destination that carries your favorite skincare, makeup and personal care products—celebrates its first-year anniversary this October.

You will surely feel instant beauty gratification when you shop at LOOK, whether in-store or virtually. It offers an immersive retail experience like no other.

With safety and health protocols firmly in place, the store offers a selection of over 150 brands and thousands of products, seamless integration of its e-commerce platform to the brick-and-mortar store and areas where beauty experts can hold tutorials and demonstrations. Side note, shoppers get to enjoy free Nespresso coffee!

The product selection includes hot picks and hard-to-find products from over 150 brands like The Ordinary, Cerave, ColourPop, Glossier, Charlotte Tilbury, Botanist and many others.

The store also has shop-and-shop brands like Shiseido, NARS, Laura Mercier, L’oreal, Benefit, Laneige, and many others. It also carries hard-to-find luxury labels like YSL, Shu Uemura, Paula’s Choice, SKII and Gucci. If K-beauty is your thing, you can find brands like Jumiso, Klaavu, Son & Park and many others.

To enjoy LOOK's one-of-a-kind immersive beauty experience, you can shop in-store, visit its online store (http://bit.ly/Look-PH) or download the mobile app from the App Store and Google Play (http://bit.ly/LOOK-DownloadApp) to enjoy free shipping and the cash-on-delivery option nationwide, among other perks.

Be a LOOK Lister by signing up with the List Membership Program for free to enjoy exclusive perks and retail rewards such as a welcome voucher of P300 (with minimum purchase of P3,000), birthday treat, free samples and exclusive offers and invites to events.

LOOK Listers who are high spenders can also get a Virtual Personal Shopper and store credit of up to P2,000! (Terms and conditions apply).

