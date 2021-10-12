Maureen Montagne shares gown, national costume details for Miss Globe 2021 bid

MANILA, Philippines — A pageant veteran, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne is calling all the stops as she prepares herself in her last pageant competition.

After shining in both the local and international stages, the beautiful Batangueña will once again grace the international arena in her bid to win the country's second Miss Globe crown.

During the virtual send-off over the weekend, Mau was teary-eyed upon receiving greetings and blessings from her parents and older brother. She has not seen them, personally, since competing for the Binibini title that started early last year.

"I'll be bringing creative pieces of designers from all over the country. I will be wearing a sultry metallic-hued gown and my national costume will be bloom-filled," she teased.

"Embrace this opportunity to show the world the best qualities of being a Filipina. Just have fun and bring home the crown," said BPCI chairman Stella Marquez Araneta, in a recorded message.

Maureen added that her evening gown might have the same color or shade as that of Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita, who will be competing in Egypt, a few days earlier than her.

"The Miss Globe organization values strong empowered women. So get involved with the community especially in times like this. An ambassador, for me, is someone who has that influence. Stay positive and be an influence to others and continue to inspire them," Maureen said.

Mau will be leaving for Albania on October 20.

"I'm still training with my Kagandahang Flores family up until my departure. Right now, I'm finalizing my suitcases. Packing is a challenge, and people consider it an art in itself."

Ann Marie Colis won the country's first Globe title in 2015. Catch Maureen's bid for the crown on November 5, at 5 p.m. (Albanian time), from Tirana, Albania.