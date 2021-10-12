Philippines' Cinderella Faye ObeÃ±ita leading Miss InterContinental 2021 fan favorites

Philippines' Cinderella Faye Obeñita leading Miss InterContinental 2021 fan favorites

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita is currently undergoing intense pre-departure training with her team before flying to Egypt for the international finals.

During a virtual send-off over the weekend, the tourism officer from Cagayan de Oro City revealed she is immersing herself in basic Arabic classes, pasarela sessions, Question & Answer drills, as well as perfecting makeup application by herself. She also gave online viewers a sample of her introduction spiel.

Cindy, as family and friends call her, said that speaking the local language is giving respect to the host country. "And with your prayers and support, the Philippines is ready for its second Miss InterContinental crown."

Unknown to many, Cindy was the first delegate posted by the organization on the MIC page, a few days after winning the national crown. Her country introduction video has, thus far, been the most liked, and viewed, among those posted by the delegates.

Cindy's intro video gives viewers a foretaste of several continents using the natural wonders of the Philippines. Such an ingenious approach, using cleanly-spliced montage with some underwater photography, this is more than just tourism at its finest.

As tourism is at the very core of the Miss InterContinental campaign, Cindy's tourism background will greatly help her in winning the title.

"Right now, my biggest hurdle is being away from my family for a long time. My national costume is magical, it's a 'shining' example from a character you've read from Philippine literature. I'm trying to overcome overthinking. I'm a work in progress. When I get to Egypt, I'll be 100% ready to deliver my A-game!"

The Miss InterContinental 2021 final show will unfold on October 29 at the Sunrise Diamond Resort in Sharm El-Sheikh at 9 p.m., Egypt time. That's on Saturday, 9 a.m., October 30, Philippine time.

"I will showcase the best of the Philippine creativity, and the Filipino brand of hospitality, in Egypt. This journey has been a collaborative effort with a lot of creative people," she avowed.

RELATED: Search on for Philippine bet to non-swimsuit pageant Miss Polo International