THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Filipino-designed national costumes enter Miss Grand International top 10
Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo, Miss Grand Japan
Ahleks Fusilero, Don Cristobal via Instagram

Filipino-designed national costumes enter Miss Grand International top 10

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Samantha Bernardo made it to the top 10 of the Miss Grand International 2020 national costume competition.

In its official Facebook page, Miss Grand International released the top 10 in the competition wherein Samantha ranked third.

"Congratulations to Top 10 Best in National Costume Miss Grand International 2020," the organization wrote. 

Samantha followed representatives from Cambodia and Indonesia while Guatemala and Ecuador completed the top 5 in national costume wherein they received the highest number of votes.

 

???? Congratulations to Top 10 Best in National Costume Miss Grand International 2020. ????The five countries that came from...

Posted by Miss Grand International on Thursday, March 25, 2021

 

Designed by Filipino designer Patrick Isorena, Samantha's golden "Agila" costume with flapping wings was inspired by the country's National Bird - The Philippine Eagle, also known as the Monkey-Eating Eagle or Great Philippine Eagle.

Related: In photos: Philippines' Samantha Bernardo brings Victoria's Secret glam at Miss Grand International national costume contest

The other five, which judges selected, are Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Panama. 

Miss Grand Japan Ruri Saji donned a costume by Filipino designer Don Cristobal, with shoes by Filipino designer Jojo Bragais.

Related: Filipino designers behind Miss Grand Japan's national costume named as among top favorites

Only six ladies will make it to the next round wherein the three candidates will be selected by online voters while the other three are to be picked by judges. 

The five countries that came from the votes are:
1. Miss Grand Cambodia
2. Miss Grand Indonesia
3. Miss Grand Philippines
4. Miss Grand Guatemala
5. Miss Grand Ecuador

And the five countries that come from the selection of the judges are:
1. Miss Grand Japan
2. Miss Grand Thailand
3. Miss Grand Vietnam
4. Miss Grand Malaysia
5. Miss Grand Panama

Miss Grand International finals are set on March 27 in Bangkok, Thailand.
 

RELATED: Philippines' Samantha Bernardo ranks 3rd at Miss Grand International swimsuit top 20

MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL SAMANTHA BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Filipino-designed national costumes enter Miss Grand International top 10
1 hour ago
Filipino-designed national costumes enter Miss Grand International top 10
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ Samantha Bernardo made it to the top 10 of the Miss Grand International national costume competit...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Filipino designers behind Miss Grand Japan's national costume named as among top favorites
21 hours ago
Filipino designers behind Miss Grand Japan's national costume named as among top favorites
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Miss Grand Japan Ruri Saji donned Filipino from head to foot at the national costume show of the ongoing Miss Grand...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Top Picks: Miss Grand International&nbsp;2020 national costume competition
1 day ago
Top Picks: Miss Grand International 2020 national costume competition
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Who would win as Best in National Costume?
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Who wore what: Miss Grand International 2020 national costume showstoppers
1 day ago
Who wore what: Miss Grand International 2020 national costume showstoppers
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The heat is truly on, and the temperature escalated to fever pitch as the 63 official candidates of the Miss Grand International...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Protect your skin and lips with Mentholatum, Sunplay this summer
Sponsored
1 day ago
Protect your skin and lips with Mentholatum, Sunplay this summer
1 day ago
Protect your lips and skin this summer with Mentholatum LipCare products and Sunplay Skin Aqua sunscreens, both beloved Asian...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
In photos: Philippines' Samantha Bernardo brings Victoria's Secret glam at Miss Grand International national costume contest
1 day ago
In photos: Philippines' Samantha Bernardo brings Victoria's Secret glam at Miss Grand International national costume contest
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo did not disappoint in delivering her promise of an explosive performance at tonight's...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with