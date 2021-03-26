Filipino-designed national costumes enter Miss Grand International top 10

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Samantha Bernardo made it to the top 10 of the Miss Grand International 2020 national costume competition.

In its official Facebook page, Miss Grand International released the top 10 in the competition wherein Samantha ranked third.

"Congratulations to Top 10 Best in National Costume Miss Grand International 2020," the organization wrote.

Samantha followed representatives from Cambodia and Indonesia while Guatemala and Ecuador completed the top 5 in national costume wherein they received the highest number of votes.

Designed by Filipino designer Patrick Isorena, Samantha's golden "Agila" costume with flapping wings was inspired by the country's National Bird - The Philippine Eagle, also known as the Monkey-Eating Eagle or Great Philippine Eagle.

The other five, which judges selected, are Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Panama.

Miss Grand Japan Ruri Saji donned a costume by Filipino designer Don Cristobal, with shoes by Filipino designer Jojo Bragais.

Only six ladies will make it to the next round wherein the three candidates will be selected by online voters while the other three are to be picked by judges.

Miss Grand International finals are set on March 27 in Bangkok, Thailand.



