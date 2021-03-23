Philippines' Samantha Bernardo ranks 3rd at Miss Grand International swimsuit top 20

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Samantha Bernardo made it to the top 20 of the Miss Grand International swimsuit competition.

In its official Facebook page, Miss Grand International released the top 20 in the competition wherein Samantha ranked third.

The list was composed of 10 candidates chosen by online voters while the other 10 were chosen by the judges. Samantha was chosen by online voters.

“Congratulations to The top 20 finalists. Stay tuned for the upcoming voting rules announcement from 20 finalists to 10 finalists,” the organization wrote.

From the top 20, 10 candidates will make it to the next round wherein five candidates will come from online voting while the other five will be picked by the judges.

The coronation night is on March 27 in Bangkok, Thailand.

