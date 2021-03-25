THE BUDGETARIAN
Filipino designers behind Miss Grand Japan's national costume named as among top favorites
Miss Grand Japan's entry for Miss Grand International's national costume contest
Miss Grand International, Don Cristobal via Instagram

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 7:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand Japan Ruri Saji donned Filipino from head to foot at the national costume show of the ongoing Miss Grand International 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Saji is among the 63 contestants vying for the on pageant night on March 27.

The Japanese beauty posted on her Instagram (@MissGrandJapan2020_ruri) the description of her national costume by Filipino designer Don Cristobal.

"My national costume is a fusion inspired by the Kokeshi Doll which was originally crafted for more than 150 years. The traditional handmade wooden doll is distinguished by a single trunk and head, with its face and clothing painted, is preserved through tough times as a toy for children," Saji wrote.

 

 

She added that the minimalist wooden doll that was turned into a "well-structured anime robot ensemble showcases Japan's technological advancements leading the world in the field of robotics since the 19th century."

Cristobal also posted the same message on his Instagram (@dondoncristobal).

Apart from Cristobal, Saji also named Filipino shoe designer Jojo Bragais as the one who provided the shoes for her national costume ensemble, which has since been named by different news sites as among the top favorites.

Related: Top Picks: Miss Grand International 2020 national costume competition

Cristobal is a known designer, with most of his works being worn by celebrities and beauty queens. His latest is the national costume of La Union representative Carino Carino at the Binibining Pilipinas 2020.

Miss Grand International 2019 Valentina Figuera will crown her successor on Saturday, March 27, in Bangkok, Thailand.

MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL NATIONAL COSTUME
