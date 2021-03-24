THE BUDGETARIAN
^
In photos: Philippines' Samantha Bernardo brings Victoria's Secret glam at Miss Grand International national costume contest
Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo at the National Costume contest aired tonight.
Miss Grand International via YouTube, screenshot

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 9:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo did not disappoint in delivering her promise of an explosive performance at tonight's Miss Grand International National Costume competition live-streamed from Thailand.

Designed by Filipino designer Patrick Isorena, the golden "Agila" costume with flapping wings was modeled by Bernardo like a Victoria's Secret Angel. 

"The Costume is inspired by our National Bird - The Philippine Eagle also known as the Monkey-Eating Eagle or Great Philippine Eagle," Isorena said of his opus.

"It is considered the largest of the extant eagles in terms of length and wing surface, the rarest and most powerful birds in the world."

 

 

According to him, more than just a costume, the outfit aims to advocate for Philippine Eagle preservation.

"This costume also intend to create awareness because the Philippine Eagle is critically endangered, mainly due to massive loss of habitat resulting from deforestation in most of its range."

He said he rendered the costume in gold "to represent the magnificent journey of our Queen. And to pay homage to the MGI Golden Crown."

"Just like gold it is extravagant, wealthy, rich and indestructible, like Samantha - A queen who never gave up on her dreams."

 

MGI via YouTube, screenshot
MGI via YouTube, screenshot
MGI via YouTube, screenshot
MGI via YouTube, screenshot
MGI via YouTube, screenshot
MGI via YouTube, screenshot
MGI via YouTube, screenshot
MGI via YouTube, screenshot

