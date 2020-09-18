Korean beauty: Heart Evangelista swears by these â€˜forever youngâ€™ ritualsÂ 

KOREAN WAVE
Actress and artist Heart Evangelista
Korean beauty: Heart Evangelista swears by these ‘forever young’ rituals 
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — After acting in two Korean-drama-inspired TV series and binge-watching countless K-Dramas, Heart Evangelista is among those bitten by the K-beauty bug.

The pandemic might have paused Heart’s showbiz career, but she has been working non-stop, especially in maintaining her health and beauty to prepare herself for “the relaunching of the world, hopefully soon,” she said in a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

Collagen? Korean glass skin? Heart is also much into K-beauty trends and here are her hacks to achieve her favorite Koreanovela stars’ looks.

Korean glass skin 

Properly hydrated skin is key to attain Koreans’ trendy dewy look, attested Heart. 

As such, she prescribed “less makeup, more skincare products and drink more water.”

“Honestly, you have to start from within. You have to eat the right food,” she noted.

Since she cannot exercise much, she makes sure to sleep on time, moisturize and put on sunblock before going out.

Hair balm

Besides flawless skin, Koreans are known for their hairstyles. For this, Heart takes care of her long locks through a regular trim and using products made with natural ingredients like Cream Silk Rich Organic Powerfusion Ultra Conditioner.

Heart was surprised to know that apart from lip balm, there is now also a hair balm, which is found in Cream Silk’s new conditioner. She would soak her hair for over a minute in the conditioner's natural oils and organic balms as a form of detox.

Beauty machines

As seen in K-Dramas such as “The King: Eternal Monarch” and “Crash Landing on You,” home skincare machines are now all the rage in Korea, and Heart got into the craze through her sister.

“It really works!” she said of her own stash of devices that are mainly for anti-aging and collagen reproduction.

“Every year after the age of 25, you lose one percent of your collagen so you have to replenish regularly!”

Bone broth

Instead of eating a heavy meal, Heart takes a bowl of bone broth for breakfast.

Made by boiling animal bones and connective tissue, the nutrient-rich stock is usually used as base for sauces, soups and health drinks.

“I’ve actually switched to bone broth. It’s considered like the gold standard of all the vitamins, minerals, collagen… And at night also, I’ll have a bowl of home broth. It’s good for your skin and also for your body!"

