Bulgari accesorizes the SBD, the everyday dress & other trends

Loungewear has dominated our home hallways for the past six months, but those sick of athleisure (raise your hands!) and yearning for a return to outfits more fashionable will find much inspiration in Bulgari’s fall/winter 2020 accessories collection.

“The FW2020 collection is an encapsulation of jewelry inspiration, and leather-goods artistry devoted to a modern lifestyle with a timeless touch,” said Marie Lozano, who hosted the online launch. “One highlight piece is the Serpenti Forever bag, which combines form and function, perfect for the everyday trendsetter. The collection also channels the nonchalant spirit of the Roman maison with a touch of effortless elegance through its lines of necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings.”

And how. Power stylist Pam Quiñones enlivened this season’s seven main trends with Bulgari’s sinuous Serpentis, coiled watches and venomously vixen-ish jewelry pieces.

Dramatic black

The look: “This season is all about the interesting silhouettes and special textures that lend drama to something so effortlessly refined as a black dress,” Pam says. “This season is showing us that everyone has a black dress, or an LBD, even, but a woman needs an SBD — the Special Black Dress — that elevates her style.”

The accessories: Mismatched Bulgari 18k rose-gold single-stud onyx earring with a B.zero1 rose-gold large hoop with black ceramic on the spiral; rose-gold choker with malachite, mother of pearl and sugilite; B.zero1 Design Legend four-band ring in rose gold set with pave diamonds; Serpenti Seduttori rose-gold watch with diamonds around the bezel; Serpenti evening clutch in milky-opal metallic Karung skin with the iconic snakehead closure.

Tone on tone

The look: “Tonal dressing is one of the best ways to wear color,” Pam says. “It’s an interpretation of the maximalist way of dressing without going too overt. The mint Serpenti Forever cross-body bag is paired with a moss-green leather dress and apple-green shoes. Wearing different tones of the same color anchors your look and adds a sense of refinement. It’s one of my favorite styling tricks.”

The accessories: Bulgari 18k rose-gold single stud with pavé diamonds mismatched with Fiorever 18kt rose gold diamond pendant earrings; Serpenti rose-gold necklace with blue sapphire eyes, malachite and pavé diamonds; two Serpenti Viper rings; Serpenti Forever cross-body bag in mint calf leather.

Mutton sleeves

The look: “The romance continues this season with pronounced shoulders and big sleeves,” Quiñones says. “The mutton or gigot sleeves are are voluminous around the shoulders and taper down the arm. This has become a must-have in any wardrobe, but for this season, we pair this beautiful top with corsetry. The look brings us back to the Shakespearean era in a way, but coincidentally feels edgy and ultra-modern.”

The accessories: Serpenti Forever mini cross-body bag in white agate calf leather; mismatched 18k rose-gold single-stud earring with onyx and B.zero1 rose-gold large hoop with black ceramic on the spiral; rose- and yellow-gold B.zero1 rings paired a Bulgari rose-gold ring with pavé diamonds.

The everyday dress

The look: “Never have we seen the value of an everyday dress that can effortlessly take us from weekdays to weekends until now,” Pam says. “We used to reserve this piece for those glamorous beach getaways, but now I’m seeing that it is a great way to look and feel elevated every day, whether you’re working from home, stepping out for an intimate gathering or hosting drinks at home.”

The accessories: Lucea Skeleton watch with openwork Bulgari logo dial and red alligator bracelet; Divas’ Dream earrings; Serpenti Forever cross-body bag with daisy-topaz handle.

In the flesh

The look: “Iterations of lingerie, innerwear, and corsetry are all over the fall/winter runways,” notes Quiñones. “But this time around it’s softer and more seamless, moving towards soft-core edge where all the risqué elements are veiled in the lightness of all tones of nude. Think of a really good makeup foundation: it conceals what needs to be concealed and highlights what needs to be highlighted. And this look is the perfect canvas for the daisy-topaz Serpenti Forever bag.

The accessories: Bulgari Lady watch; Fiorever sautoir necklace with pavé diamonds on the petals and a single diamond at the center; Serpenti Forever cross-body bag with daisy-topaz handle.

Strong shoulders

The look: “The sharp angular lines on the shoulders are reminiscent of one of the most influential decades in fashion: the ’80s,” Pam says. “What I like about this look is that it’s a power look but in linen, breaking up the stiffness by using a fabric that brings to mind the tropics. I love that contrast. An all-white ensemble with a V-neck serves as the perfect backdrop for this standout neckpiece.”

The accessories: Serpenti Forever cross-body bag in mint calf leather; Serpenti Scaglia thin necklace in 18k white gold and pavé diamonds.

Grounded glam

The look: “This look is inspired by our current lifestyles and that longing for something special,” Quiñones observes. “After all, who doesn’t really like getting glammed up? For me, Grounded Glam is all about glamorous elements that are grounded in comfort — something that can work so well for our current lifestyles that have us homebound most of the time. It’s about extra-elevated looks paired with flats: a frivolous yet oh-so-pretty feather top contrasted with sharp, structured trousers and super-comfy yet embellished flats. It’s all about being extra in the comfort of our own homes.”

The accessories: Mismatched Bulgari stud and Divas’ Dream drop earrings; Serpenti Tubogas single-spiral watch and Serpenti Forever mini cross-body bag in white agate.

* * *

Bulgari is located at The Shoppes at Solaire, GF Solaire Resorts & Casino, Aseana Ave., Parañaque City. To order online, email boutique.solaire@bulgari.com or call the store at 8241-3287.

* * *

Follow the author on Instagram @theresejamoragarceau and Facebook (Therese Jamora-Garceau).