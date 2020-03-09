ALLURE
Heart Evangelista with former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung as seatmate at a show of French fashion house Hermes
Instagram/Heart Evangelista
Heart Evangelista cancels Fashion Week trips amid COVID-19 outbreak
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2020 - 7:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista, who has been listed as among the top 10 Fashion Week influencers last year, has explained her absence at the recent Fashion Weeks in Paris and Milan.

In a Twitter post, Heart, who had been a frequent guest in Fashion Weeks in Europe and New York, said that she cancelled her Fashion Week trips for “safety reasons.”

“For those of you asking or concerned, I’ve decided last January to cancel all of my fashion week trips for safety reasons . That’s why I was absent during fashion week . I pray for everyone’s safety… God bless us all,” she said.

Heart’s post came after Vietnamese socialites Nguyen Hong Nhung and Nga Nguyen reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus after attending the shows of Saint Laurent in Paris and Gucci in Milan.

As of March 8, Italy became the country with the second highest number of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases with 7,375 cases and 366 deaths, only trailing behind China. 

To help curb the spread, the country reportedly plans to lockdown Milan and Venice and place restrictions on the cities’ around 16 million population.

