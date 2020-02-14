MOVIES
WATCH: Heart Evangelista on being married to Chiz Escudero
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2020 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista, who celebrates her 35th birthday today, is set to mark her fifth wedding anniversary with politician Chiz Escudero on February 15.

In an Instagram post, Heart shared photos of her enjoying her birthday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday treat essentials. ????

A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte) on

How is it like to be married to Chiz?

"You know, he's such an inspiration for me because you know, typically when you're married, 'di ka na pwedeng umalis, kailangan ganyan, ganyan. He actually pushes me to travel, to face my fears, and so, just with him not being selfish with my time is such a big sport for me," Heart revealed in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com— Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

RELATED: Planning a trip to Paris? Here's Heart Evangelista's top recommendations

