Heart Evangelista with former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung as seatmate at a show of French fashion house Hermes
Instagram/Heart Evangelista
Heart Evangelista named among top 10 Fashion Week influencers; Chiz Escudero asks about her expenses
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 10, 2019 - 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista was one of the celebrities listed in the Top 10 Influencers in Fashion Week.

In her Twitter account, she shared a tweet from research company Ipsos ranking her at 9th place.

“Wow thank you,” she wrote in the caption.

American artist Cardi B ranked number 1, followed by Kehlani, Sandara Park, Anna Kendrick, Victoria Justice, Christina Aguilera, Versace and Russell Westbrook.  

Heart has been a staple in Fashion Weeks all over the world. Recently, she was in Paris Fashion Week as she attended a show by French fashion house Hermes, with former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung as seatmate.

In a recent interview with Philstar.com, Heart revealed that she wears fake jewelry at Fashion Week because she’s afraid to travel with genuine ones.

Heart said that wearing fake jewelry, such as cubic zirconia and gold-plated pieces, at Fashion Week was her biggest secret.

Fresh from her recent trip from Paris Fashion Week, Heart had a witty response to husband Chiz Escudero, who asked her how much did she spend on her recent travel.

In her Twitter account, Heart posted a selfie video where Chiz can be heard saying: “Magkano ginastos mo sa biyahe mo?”

In the video, Heart was surprised with Chiz’s question, but did not answer and instead, was edited as if she camouflaged with her plant background.

“Ok Na sana ang dinner namin kaso...good night,” Heart captioned the video.

Twitter users flooded Heart’s post with laughing emojis. The video has now over a million views and with 82,000 likes and almost 9,000 retweets.

Last year, Heart’s video became viral online because of her “outfit of the day” while buying a can of corned beef. She was dressed in a couture gown and high heels.

