Planning a trip to Paris? Here's Heart Evangelista's top recommendations
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista, a regular guest in different Fashion Weeks, gives some advice for travelers wanting to stroll around Paris, France.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Heart shared her five top to-do's in the "City of Lights," showing it as more than just a romantic getaway.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can’t tell if the Louvre is more beautiful during the day or at night…? #PFW @jpgaultierofficial

A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte) on

 

1. People watching in L’Avenue

"If you want to feel trendy and if you want to see people from Fashion Week that you might know, L'Avenue is the restaurant. I love the food, it's also really good!" Heart assured.

L'Avenue in 41 Avenue Montaigne is popular among Hollywood stars like kim Kardashian and Rihanna.

2. Dining in La Maison de la Truffe

For food lovers, Heart recommended La Maison de la Truffe, which serves haute cuisine, perfect for haute couture lovers like Heart as well.

3. Coffee at the Ritz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best way to spend your only free time in Paris? Definitely with a cup of hot chocolate. ???? #PFW

A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte) on

For a relaxing afternoon, the Kapuso socialite suggested to chill with a cup of coffee at the Ritz.

 Considered as among the world's most luxurious hotels, Ritz Paris has been the subject or setting of many of the world's greatest literature, including F. Scott Fitzgerald's "Tender Is The Night," Ernest Hemingway's "The Sun Also Rises," and William Wyler's "How to Steal a Million," which was adapted into a movie starring Audrey Hepburn.

4. Shopping in La Vallee

“If you want to shop and you don’t want to overspend, you can go to La Vallee, it’s an outlet. It is really good to go to that,” Heart suggested.

Located in Cours de la Garonne, 77700 Serris, about 35 minutes away from Paris, La Vallee Village is a designer outlet complex with over 110 fashion and lifestyle boutiques.

5. Taking #OOTDs in Eiffel Tower

 

For Heart, visiting Paris is not complete without seeing the Eiffel Tower.

“Of course, the Eiffel Tower, you can really take a nice picture,” she said.  

Her favorite outfit, she said, is usually all-white, punctuated with a red lipstick.

Heart recently graced the launch of L'Oreal's new EmpoweReds collection in online platform Lazada. The collection, also now available in beauty counters, is composed of five different shades of red and aims to provide bold, all-day matte color, ideal for Valentine's Day, Heart's birthday.

"Red is the power suit for your lips, to give you that boost of confidence for any day," said L'Oreal Philippines Product Manager Maia Ang. — Video by Kat Leandicho

