The 2020 YEARBOOK launch @ Sheraton Manila Hotel, Part III

MANILA, Philippines — The 2020 edition of The Philippines YEARBOOK was launched at the Ballroom of the new Sheraton Manila Hotel on January 21st.

We were honored by the attendance of many of the 50 Greatest Filipino Athletes of all time, and the families of those who have since passed on.

It was hosted by RJ Ledesma with opening prayer by Pastor Joby Soriano of CCF Alabang. Our president and publisher Vernon Go invited on stage STAR’s veteran sports analyst and commentators Joaquin “Quinito” Henson and William “Bill” Velasco, co-editors of the 2020 YEARBOOK, to say a few words on stage, together with young and talented photographer Joel Garcia, whom Akiko Thomson said she thoroughly enjoyed working with, as “we took so many fun shots together”.

From Sunday February 16 to this Sunday March 1st, you can witness for yourself the wonderful crowd of people who came to celebrate the publication of the latest edition of the 84 years iconic YEARBOOK, founded by the father of our chairman and CEO Grace Glory Go in 1936. Among them are Ralph Lim Joseph and Michelle Garcia, without whose kindness we wouldn’t have had such a successful 2020 YEARBOOK launch.

Thank you to all our advertisers, corporate gift buyers and friends for joining us to celebrate this blessed evening at the Sheraton Hotel Manila with Ralph’s Wine and Liquor from start to finish!