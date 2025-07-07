Baliuag University, Unilab Education partner to embed industry experience in academic programs

Responding to the call for creating better pathways to career and employment, Unilab Education (UniEd) and Baliuag University (BU) have forged a partnership centered on strengthening skills-based learning and addressing the evolving needs of industry and the workforce.

Working closely with UniEd, Baliuag University aims to align its academic offerings with industry practice and focus on competencies that are in demand within both the local and international labor market.

The partnership, in particular, will concentrate on developing the practical skills of students through internships, clinical rotations, and other hands-on learning experiences, as well as incorporating advanced technologies into their various curricula.

The partnership also coincides with Baliuag University’s centennial anniversary and marks another historic milestone in the university’s storied reputation of building a proud community of leaders, educators and lifelong learners.

(Seated from Left) Elizabeth Roxas, Baliuag University dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences; Atty. Jose Maria Ochave, Unilab Education president and chief operating officer; Patricia Bustos Lagunda, president of Baliuag University; Maria Teresa R. Santos, Unilab Education director for academic affairs. (Standing from Left) Ramon Miguel M. Barredo, Unilab Education director for strategic partnerships; Lourdes Policarpio, college secretary of CNAHS; Atty. Susan Jacinto, BU legal counsel; Monina Santos, vice president for finance and administration; Nancy de los Reyes, director of Center for academic development and assessment; Marie Paul Rosuello, chief of staff; Christian Vicmudo, med tech program chair.

During the partnership launch, Baliuag University President Dr. Patricia B. Lagunda remarked: "As we commemorate 100 years of academic excellence, this partnership advances us toward a future marked by innovation, collaboration, and a deep commitment to student success. Together, we are creating new opportunities for our learners to thrive in an increasingly changing world."

“Through this partnership, we stay true to UniEd’s focus on skills readiness, particularly in preparing graduates for the workforce and addressing rapidly changing labor market demands. This involves equipping students with practical skills, knowledge and attitudes to thrive in their chosen fields,” said Unilab Education President Atty. Jose Maria Ochave.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Unilab. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.