Dr. Reynaldo Vea launches book chronicling his legacy as Mapúa president

iPeople Inc. chairman and CEO Dr. Reynaldo Vea addresses a full-house crowd who attended his book launch on January 21 as part of Mapúa University’s centennial celebration.

MANILA, Philippines — As part of Mapúa University’s centennial celebration, Dr. Reynaldo Vea, former president of Mapúa and now chairman and CEO of iPeople Inc., Mapúa's parent company, launched his book of speeches recently.

The collection that reflects his visionary leadership and the transformative milestones achieved during his tenure.

The launch event, held at the Mapúa Intramuros campus, was attended by academic leaders, the university administration and distinguished guests, who gathered to honor Vea’s remarkable contributions to Philippine higher education.

His presidency, which spanned nearly two decades, was a period of dynamic change, characterized by innovation and growth that cemented Mapúa’s stature as a top university locally and internationally.

Under his stewardship, Mapúa realized its vision of becoming one of the world’s best universities, as recognized by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Through his leadership, Mapúa also expanded its reach beyond Metro Manila by establishing Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna (MMCL) and Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM), bringing the institution’s brand of educational excellence to new regions.

Recognizing the evolving demands of the 21st century, Vea spearheaded the university’s transition to cutting-edge digital education, ensuring students were equipped with flexible and innovative learning tools.

In addition, he championed the elevation of Mapúa’s curriculum and programs, aligning them with global standards. His efforts led to the introduction of new disciplines, particularly in engineering, technology, health sciences and business, ensuring Mapúa remained at the forefront of academic excellence and relevance in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

The first batch of A History of Futures Past: A Collection of Speeches signed copies.

“This book is more than a collection of speeches—it is a reflection of the collective efforts that transformed Mapúa into the institution it is today,” Vea said.

“Reaching the milestone of our centennial year is an opportunity to celebrate our journey and the countless individuals who made it possible. I hope this book inspires future Mapúans to continue building the future.”

Now serving as head of iPeople Inc. Vea continues to shape the future of education by overseeing institutions such as Mapúa, MMCL, MMCM and others under the Yuchengco-Ayala education partnership. His legacy remains deeply woven into the fabric of Mapúa’s 100-year journey, making him one of the institution’s most influential leaders.

The Mapúa community and guests pose for a photo op after getting a copy of Dr. Vea’s book.

Released during the university’s centennial year, the book of speeches serves as a testament to Vea’s visionary leadership and a tribute to Mapúa’s enduring legacy. It stands as an inspiration for future generations to uphold the institution’s mission of excellence, innovation and of always building the future.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Mapua University is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.