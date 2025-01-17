Movenpick Boracay reveals 2025 expansion plans for MICE market

Movenpick Boracay can host events, such as those for the MICE market. It plans to open a ballroom this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Movenpick Boracay is getting bigger with its planned ballroom for the MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and events) market.

Located in the northern tip in Punta Bunga Cove, the resort is a 3.5 hectare property that is filled with lush greens nestled in a private cove shared with two other luxury resorts.

French general manager Franck Merot told Philstar.com that Movenpick Boracay is set to open a grand ballroom that can accommodate 400 people.

The MICE market is a lucrative demographic that could fill in the rooms of resorts, especially during the so-called lean seasons when the summer and the holidays are over.

An Accor property, the four-star Movenpick Boracay has 312 rooms and suites that feature island life aesthetics with polished woods and muted greens, apricots and blues.

All rooms have amenities expected in a premium resort: hairdryers, safety deposit boxes, air-conditioning units, complimentary drinking water, tea, and coffee.

The resort's seven dining outlets can accomodate its targeted MICE market. These are Smooth Cafe; The Market, where a delectable breakfast buffet awaits guests; the Asian-inspired Ssam; the merienda hangout The Cafe; the by-the-beach hangout Sol Marina Beach Club; the Pool Bar; and Brezza Ristorante, which features a wood-fired open called The Beast, imported from Napoli, Italy.

For rest and relaxation, it has its Sagay Spa, which serves it signature massage featuring sagay shells, and other standard spa treatments. It also has its resort-based salon, which will be convenient for those corporate parties and events.

Merot said that apart from their grand ballroom, part of their expansion plans is adding features to their pool and merging rooms to meet the demand of the local market.

“Also part of the plan is to build the water playground on the side of the pool. There is the water playground that would take place by next year (2025) and eventually starting to merge rooms, especially classic room to to create one bedroom suite where we can have the parents on one side and then we can have a sofa convertible for the kids because the domestic market is eyeing into this,” Merot said.

RELATED: Experience sun, sand and savings at Savoy Hotel Boracay