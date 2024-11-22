SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim honored as eminent leader in Asia at 2024 ACES Awards

MANILA, Philippines – SM Prime Holdings SM Prime) president Jeffrey Lim was named the sole recipient of the Eminent Leader in Asia Award at the 2024 ACES Awards in Bangkok, Thailand.

The prestigious award recognizes distinguished leaders who have achieved remarkable success for over a decade, consistently demonstrating resilience, visionary insight and unwavering commitment to growth.

"This recognition belongs to the entire SM Prime Holdings team," Lim said. "Their dedication and hard work have built the company into the success story it is today."

Lim has been instrumental in SM Prime's transformation from a Philippine mall operator to one of Southeast Asia's leading integrated property developers.

His focus on sustainable development has enabled the company to create thriving spaces that contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across the Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.