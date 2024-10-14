51Talk honors Filipino teachers at annual Teachers’ Day celebration

Hundreds of 51Talk teachers all over the country gather to celebrate Teachers' Day together with the 51Talk management and staff .

MANILA, Philippines — As 51Talk marks its 13th anniversary, the online education platform honored the Filipino teachers who have been the heart of its success during the Annual Teachers’ Day event held recently at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

This grand celebration brought together exceptional 51Talk teachers from across the Philippines, highlighting the brand’s dedication to empowering Filipino educators for the global stage.

This year's annual celebration was filled with energy and excitement, offering activities that fostered community, professional growth and plenty of enjoyment. Teachers participated in a fun-filled laughter yoga session designed to help them bring joy and positivity into their classrooms.

During the recognition ceremony, 51Talk honored its outstanding educators, celebrating their excellence, dedication and expertise in virtual teaching. 51Talk's leadership expressed deep appreciation for the profound impact teachers have on their students. After years of virtual events, the joy of reuniting in person was evident, as teachers celebrated and danced to lively music, enjoying the moment with their co-educators.

In his welcome speech, Jack Huang, founder and CEO of 51Talk, emphasized the unparalleled contributions of Filipino teachers to the platform’s worldwide reach: “You are not only imparting knowledge but shaping the future, one student at a time. Your work transcends borders, cultures and time zones, and your impact on students is immeasurable.”

At the heart of 51Talk’s mission is the belief in the global potential of Filipino teachers. The brand remains committed to supporting educators by offering professional development opportunities, advanced teaching tools and a nurturing community.

"We are committed to your success because when you grow, our students grow," said co-founder James Jia in his message to the teachers. "Together, we will continue to change lives and create an even greater impact worldwide."

51Talk is a leading online English education platform headquartered in Singapore, specializing in providing quality English lessons to learners worldwide. The platform offers live, interactive and engaging English classes led by highly qualified teachers who deliver a personalized learning experience.

With over 100 million lessons delivered globally, 51Talk has become a leader in online English education, with Filipino educators at the forefront. Whether in traditional classrooms or virtual settings, Filipino teachers have consistently excelled, making them the top choice for students from diverse cultures and continents.

What makes a great teacher? “While skills and experience are important, the emotional connection a teacher forms with their students is key to effective teaching,” said Jennifer Que, country head of 51Talk. “A great teacher combines skill, experience and care to make learning meaningful and memorable,” she added.

51Talk looks toward the future of online education with a firm commitment to investing in Filipino teachers. With confidence in the capabilities of Filipino teachers, it is expanding its reach, empowering more teachers to engage more students across the globe.

