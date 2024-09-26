Meet 3 women farmers championing organic agriculture in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — While agriculture remains a male-dominated sector in the Philippines, women farmers are gradually hitting the mainstream spotlight. And yes, these are not just farmers. They are impassioned advocates who till the land to create models of agroecological projects, proving that organic agriculture is the way forward.

As a key global advocate for organic farming, including in the Philippines, Naturland proudly highlights the stories of three inspiring women farmers from the Philippines. These women have partnered with Naturland through a project co-funded by Misereor, aimed at leveraging organic agriculture as a vital tool to enhance the livelihoods of rural communities in the Philippines and beyond.

1. Maria Liza Evangelista, owner of La Granja de Jas Family Farm

Maria Liza Evangelista, the Vice Mayor of Sibagat, Agusan del Sur, is a powerful advocate for organic farming.

During her tenure as mayor, she began transforming her municipality into a hub of organic agriculture. Her own La Granja de Jas Family Farm, established during the pandemic, now serves as a model organic farm and a learning site.

Beyond just a personal endeavor, Maria Liza has partnered with Naturland to extend her advocacy, proving that organic agriculture can provide safe, healthy food for communities, while promoting environmental stewardship. "My mission is rooted in sustainability, leadership by example, and being a catalyst for change in my municipality," she shared.

2. Concepcion Sotero, TOFPAC Cooperative

Concepcion Sotero is a dedicated member of the TOFPAC Cooperative in Tublay, Benguet—one of Naturland's pilot partners.

Through this partnership, Naturland has empowered the cooperative by enhancing organic farming standards, improving access to financial resources, and transforming the community’s agricultural practices.

Together with her husband, Jeff Sotero, Concepcion has turned a once-idle plot of land into a thriving organic farm.

Today, they produce certified-organic vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, spinach and eggplant, accredited through the cooperative’s Participatory Guarantee System.

This collaboration with Naturland has not only helped the cooperative elevate their organic practices while strengthening local biodiversity but will soon open access to premium markets in Metro Manila.

"We started our farm to promote a healthy lifestyle and restore the environment, and it has benefitted not just the land but our own well-being," Concepcion shared.

3. Dom-an Macagne, Sagada Farmers Network

Dom-an Macagne is one of the founding members of the Sagada Farmers Network, which advocates for agroecological practices in Sagada, Mountain Province.

She has also been advocating for promoting overall sustainability and community-based development in Sagada vis-à-vis cultural integrity promotion.

Her commitment to organic agriculture, which she sees as deeply rooted in the indigenous farming traditions of her people, led her to participate in one of Naturland’s coffee bootcamp. There, she expanded her knowledge of sustainable coffee cultivation, reinforcing her belief in organic methods.

On her own smallholding, Dom-an tends to a variety of temperate vegetables for household consumption and nurtures Arabica coffee trees, which she now manages with improved organic practices learned from the bootcamp.

“Organic farming is an approach to restore sacred relationships between people, land and spirit world to bring about peace and healing in indigenous communities,” she shares.

So, there you have some of the women farmer-partners of Naturland in the Philippines. Not only do they exemplify that organic agriculture is the future, but they also demonstrate the imperative role of women in pushing for overall sustainability and holistic development.

Follow Naturland Philippines’ on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube to get updated on the latest developments about organic agriculture in the Philippines and how you can participate in actualizing and amplifying this advocacy and movement.

You can also learn more about Naturland’s organic agriculture standards and membership procedures through its following website: Naturland Philippines

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Naturland. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.