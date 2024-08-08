Century of green: Daikin celebrates centennial year with anniversary tree planting

As part of its centennial initiative, Daikin selected Brgy. Sto. Niño and Brgy. Mamuyao in Tanay, Rizal to benefit from a dedicated tree planting effort.

MANILA, Philippines — Last April, Daikin's "Run for Clean Air" event marked not only a celebration of fitness, but also a commitment to environmental stewardship.

As part of its centennial initiative, Daikin selected Brgy. Sto. Niño and Brgy. Mamuyao in Tanay, Rizal to benefit from a dedicated tree planting effort.

These barangays, chosen for their dedication to sustainability and community engagement, have become the focal points of a significant greening campaign.

Volunteers from Daikin Philippines and the Department of Environment and Natural Resouces (DENR) joined hands to plant trees that will serve as living monuments to cleaner air and healthier communities.

The impact of this initiative extends far beyond mere tree planting. It signifies a collective effort to combat climate change, improve air quality and promote biodiversity. Each seedling represents a promise of a greener future, where nature and humanity thrive in harmony.

As Daikin commemorates a century of perfecting the air, it also celebrates the spirit of collaboration and environmental responsibility in the activity.

Together, the company continues to sow the seeds of a sustainable tomorrow, ensuring that the legacy of tree planting endures for generations to come.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Daikin. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.