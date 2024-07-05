Step into stylish hospitality with the debut of ibis Styles in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — ibis Styles, a creative hospitality brand from leading hotel operator Accor, marks a major milestone in the Philippines with the launch of its first ibis Styles hotel in the country. ibis Styles Manila Araneta City unleashes a distinctive hotel experience to one of Quezon City’s hippest neighborhoods.

Individually themed, each ibis Styles hotel is a unique, intensely designed venue with bold themes brought to life, inspiring guests and local communities alike. ibis Styles Manila Araneta City captures the excitement of the iconic Araneta Coliseum, one of the largest indoor arenas in Asia, located next to the hotel.

Upon entering the hotel, guests are greeted with bursts of energy as they encounter dynamic artworks that interpret the vibrant history of the coliseum. The bold designs and lively music in the lobby evoke an electrifying atmosphere of live concerts and sporting events.

ibis Styles Manila Araneta City is located in Araneta City, a commercial hub that bustles with malls, restaurants and cultural spots. When evening falls, the area comes alive with a variety of activities to discover. The MRT and LRT 2 metro stations are conveniently located just a stone's throw away from the hotel.

Garth Simmons, COO of Accor in Asia, commented: “ibis Styles Manila Araneta City is a game changer for the Philippines’ hospitality industry and we are ecstatic to debut this design-forward economy brand in the country."

"With a belief in freedom of expression and the power of creativity, ibis Styles celebrates those who live boldly, encouraging exploration and discovery. The brand revolutionizes the way people think about economy accommodation. The Philippines is a core market for Accor’s expansion strategy and we are delighted to introduce our first ibis Styles hotel to the destination,” he continued.

The hotel offers 286 artfully decorated and comfortable rooms across three different room configurations. Bold hues and distinctive local elements ignite creativity, offering a space with personality. Each room features Sweet Bed by ibis, a handshower and a 43-inch IPTV.

Whether dining, drinking or mingling, the hotel has four creative dining options to choose from. ‘STREATS’ features a fun and interactive kitchen concept, serving regional street food as well as European cuisine. Le Bistro, the hotel's signature café, offers a modern, open-concept French-inspired experience, the perfect place to socialize or catch up on emails while enjoying a barista coffee and freshly baked pastries.

Overlooking the Get Soaked pool and lounge is a breath-taking city views from the rooftop, The Edge Skyview Bar boasts a vivacious neon-style vibe. It is the ultimate spot to unwind with signature cocktails and local favorites, a refreshing escape form the city.

Fitness enthusiasts can visit Get Fit, a fitness center equipped with free weights, cutting-edge exercise equipment and boxing gear. A co-working space for creative minds is available in the hotel’s vibrant lobby.

The hotel provides well-designed meeting facilities for participants to unleash their creativity. Its meeting room can accommodate up to 120 to 150 guests and can be divided into three separate spaces.

Maria Manlulu-Garcia, general manager of Novotel and ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, commented: “We are thrilled to introduce Accor's trendy hotel experience with the opening of ibis Styles Manila Araneta City. As one of the most fascinating and visited destinations in Metro Manila, Araneta City offers many leisure opportunities in its dynamic, multicultural environment. Our hotel, with its joyful and trendy experiences, promises to spark surprise, creativity and smiles among our guests. The hotel stands as a remarkable enhancement to the vibrant landscape of Araneta City, meeting the diverse needs of both travelers and the local community.”

Guests at ibis Styles Manila Araneta City can benefit from Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program, ALL - Accor Live Limitless, to discover a world of rewards, unique benefits and exclusive events.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.ibisstyles-manilaaranetacity.com, email HB133@accor.com, or contact ibis Styles Manila Araneta City on telephone (+632) 8248-8444.

Editor’s Note: This press release from ibis Styles is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.