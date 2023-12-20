Lahat ay merry this 2023: How to win prizes from 12 days of GCash giveaway

From December 4 to 15, you can be one of nine winners nationwide of exciting major prizes daily, which include the latest gadgets and GCash credits. Exclusive vouchers from select merchants and Alipay+ Rewards are also up for grabs.

MANILA, Philippines — GCash invites you to be part of the 12 Days of Merry GCash celebration. Bringing plenty of merry experiences and exciting surprises every day, it’s the biggest giveaway of the season—and every GCash user from all regions has a chance to be a winner.

Additionally, GCash is giving away a brand new motorcycle to 15 users, while a grand prize worth a staggering P1 Million GCash awaits for 1 lucky winner!

To join the 12 Days of Merry GCash, all verified GCash users simply need to use GCash daily to earn a raffle ticket.

Each use increases your chances of earning more raffle tickets and winning exciting prizes at the 12 Days of Merry GCash, whether it's making payments on your favorite online stores, utilizing your GCash Card for convenient Christmas shopping at your preferred retail shops, or buying load to stay connected with loved ones.

You can double your chances of winning by using the loan and lending products of GCash such as GGives, GCredit, or GLoan. Meanwhile, when you Scan to Pay at Burger King and Toys “R” Us this December and use GCash to pay online in Lazada and foodpanda, you triple your opportunities to win!

Enjoy exclusive deals, promos every day

With everyone excitedly counting down to Christmas, GCash is also going to sprinkle your whole month of December with daily deals and delightful surprises.

Pay with GCash and enjoy these deals at your favorite stores every day—and that’s not all! Head on over to your GCash app to see even more deals to catch every day.

Ready to join in on the holiday celebration like never before? Lahat Ay Merry this 2023 with GCash kaya download the GCash App and be part of the biggest holiday celebration of the year!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



