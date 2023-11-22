'Worldwide phenomenon': Disney CEO ponders on Disney 100, 'Frozen' 10th anniversary

HONG KONG — World of Frozen, the world’s first ever and so far only “Frozen”-themed park in the world, officially opened to the public last Monday, November 20, in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

In his speech for the opening, Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Robert “Bob” Iger thanked Disney’s “Imagineers” for bringing the land of “Frozen” to life.

“Welcome to our first ‘Frozen’ land that can only be created by Disney,” he said.

“Ten years ago, Jenny gave us a tremendous gift. It’s the beautiful film ‘Frozen,’ which became an instant classic and a worldwide phenomenon. Then, she did it all over again with ‘Frozen 2’,” Iger said to mark the 10th anniversary of “Frozen.”

“Now, we’re all excited with the third ‘Frozen’ film, which is already under way from Disney Animation Studios,” he announced.

“‘Frozen’ franchise is one of the most successful in Disney history and it’s a testament to the power of great storytelling, which is the foundation of the Walt Disney Company. It’s been this way for 100 years, and our commitment to storytelling and creativity will continue to define our next 100 years,” Iger said.

“Which is why it’s fitting that we’re taking off our second century by bringing this story to life in a whole new way. World of Frozen fulfills the dreams of anyone who ever wants to step into the screen and walk into the gates of Arendelle.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Deni Bernardo, Martin Ramos

