Entrepreneur solon shares rags-to-riches story as outreach TV program premieres

MANILA, Philippines — Entrepreneur-politician Sam Verzosa Jr. recently aired the pilot episode of his new public affairs program, "Dear SV."

The show is a natural progression for the successful businessman who intimated that philanthropy is something that he and his team has been doing for over a decade now.

"The true purpose of wealth is to help others, and be able to offer a hand to someone in need. I grew up in the streets of Manila. We were poor and we didn't have much. I have to fight every single day of my life. But that made me the man that I am," shared the vice-chairman of the Poverty Alleviation Program of the 19th Congress.

"My siblings and I learned early in life from our father the true act of kindness and generosity. Our dad would always remind us, his children, to share our blessings and never forget to give back. That's the legacy of our father: To help the helpless!"

"Dear SV" is a weekly series that delves into stories of everyday Filipinos. It is a sustainable program where people in need can write to and seek redress from their dire circumstances.

"Legislation is a new territory that's why I really take it seriously. But the public service side is something that I am familiar with. Our family just buried our dad last Feb. 5, and this is our tribute to him as the original SV - Sam Verzosa Sr."

As a member of the 19th Philippine Congress, his focus is to legislate bills that will benefit the underprivileged.

"Look for your strengths and find your talents. All of us are born with specific skills or gifts that we can use to start a career or business enterprise, even with the least capital outlay. And in this time age, social media will help you reach your target audience."

His political affiliation with Tutok To Win party list enabled him to represent the urban poor sector and aim for the advancement of welfare for the indigent population residing in urban areas by promoting sustainable livelihood programs, progressive education, accessible healthcare, affordable housing, and other social services to aid the marginalized elderly and youth.

"I fell in love with this show when the network people pitched the concept. It is really tailored-fit to my advocacy of helping others. That's why I said 'yes' right away, especially that this is aired on a mainstream media platform. Now, I'm in a position to make a difference.

"'Dear SV' serves as my tribute to my father for raising me to where and what I am now. I know my dad will be smiling and watching 'Dear SV' from heaven. Always remember, the comeback is always greater than the setback!"

"Dear SV" aired its pilot episode last February 18 at 7:30 in the evening and will air every Saturday night thereafter on the same time slot with CNN Philippines.

RELATED: Women's Month: Filipina Airbnb hosts ranked second highest in the world