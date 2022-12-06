Expecting the unexpected: Singlife’s Cash for Income Loss (Accidents) is there when you need it

Cash for Income Loss (Accidents) is available in GInsure on GCash. It’s accessible anytime, and anywhere through your mobile device.

MANILA, Philippines — Accidents are one of the leading causes of death and disabilities for people in their prime in the Philippines. Being caught in an accident is what we all want to avoid, but what if it happens?

How are you going to deal with the financial implications when the income the family relied on is no longer there?

Being a family’s income earner comes with great responsibility. While you work hard to provide food on the table for your family, your family depends on you too. Unfortunately, accidents do happen, so you need a plan to protect the ones that matter most to you. To help income earners prepare for these situations, Singlife Philippines offers Cash for Income Loss (Accidents).

For only a small monthly amount you protect your family with monthly pay-outs for their living expenses for a period of 36 months. The pay-outs are provided monthly to replace the income you would normally be earning. It allows the receivers sufficient time to bounce back financially after an accident and adjust their lives to the new reality.

What makes Cash for Income loss (Accidents) unique is that it also covers accidents other insurance companies often don’t cover, such as those caused by extreme leisure sports. Cash for income loss (Accidents) gives you peace of mind to confidently pursue your big life goals, knowing that if an accident happens, you’ve got a backup plan.

“One of the fears we have heard from our customers is how their loved ones will get by in case they are disabled or pass away. They have requested that we offer a budget-friendly solution that would protect them against financial distress when a family’s income earner is unable to earn an income due to disability or death resulting from accidents," Rien Hermans, CEO of Singlife Philippines, says.

"With Cash for Income loss (Accidents) we do exactly that, as losing a loved one is hard enough. For many people, this will be a great starter product and we invite them to see what Singlife has in store for them,” Hermans continues.

Buying Cash for Income Loss (Accidents) is easy and fast. Customers can get protected for the price of a cup of coffee in just two minutes using their GCash app. Just estimate how much your family needs per month for living expenses and in just a few clicks, you’ve financially protected them.

Cash for Income Loss (Accidents) comes in three different plans to fit customers’ needs and budgets:

Gold: provides a total benefit amount of P1,800,000 (36 times 50,000) for only P299/month



provides a total benefit amount of P1,800,000 (36 times 50,000) for only P299/month Silver: provides a total benefit amount of P1,080,000 (36 times 30,000) for only P180/month

Bronze: provides a total benefit amount of P720,000 (36 times 20,000) for only P120/month

If a customer becomes disabled, they will get the monthly pay-outs to continue providing for their family—as if he/she were still working. If the customer passes away due to an accident, the family will receive the cash pay-outs to help ensure their financial needs are sustained.

“If you have a family, there is now a very affordable way to make sure that in case an accident strikes that cause disability or death, you show your love by ensuring your family has a financial back-up plan,” adds Hermans.

Cash for Income Loss (Accident) is available in GInsure on GCash. It’s accessible anytime, and anywhere through your mobile device.

Customers can purchase the product in less than two minutes, with zero paperwork to be filled out. Your policy document will be sent to your e-mail in minutes and a copy will always be available in your Gcash app.

To learn more about Singlife’s Cash for Income Loss (Accidents) go to GCash.