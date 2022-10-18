The Huddle Room, Laddr celebrate creative growth in first-ever 'CreaCon'

Speaker Merlee Cruz-Jayme (center) with (from left to right) The Huddle Room’s Managing Director Pat Dizon, Managing Partner and Chief Growth Officer Julia Garcia, Managing Partner and Chief of Innovations Reena Cruz-Robles, CEO and Chairman Dimples Cruz, and Managing Partner and Chief of E-Merging Platforms and Data Eugene Manalo.

MANILA, Philippines — Creativity is a process that's ever-evolving. That is why no matter where you are on this journey, one thing should always be constant: growth.

The country's premier growth agency, The Huddle Room, together with its data-driven creative arm Laddr, celebrated creative growth last September 20 during its first-ever Creative Conversations, or CreaCon, at Unwined in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

This initiative cements the agency's commitment to look out for the continuous growth of its people, partners, and the industry. With a string of inspiring talks, CreaCon cultivated the agency’s passion to help raise the industry’s bar in creativity.

Aside from The Huddle Room’s own people, present at the event were also participants from Philstar.com, ABS-CBN, GMA Network, TV5, Manila Broadcasting Company, Radio Mindanao Network and Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Photo Release Lilit Reyes with some of the on-ground participants of CreaCon in Unwined, BGC.

There were also participants from University of the Philippines’ College of Mass Communication students, and University of Asia and the Pacific’s Communication Program students who joined the event via Zoom.

The speakers were none other than the industry’s bigwigs who have truly pushed the envelope in creativity. So it was aptly started with a talk led by Merlee Cruz-Jayme, the only woman among the 20 top creative directors by Campaign Brief Asia, and the first Filipino to receive The Creative of the Year for SEA in the Campaign Asia Pacific Agency of the Year.

She discussed the effective ways to break down the brief and ways to spark innovation through her talk entitled "Ideate, Create, Innovate." It was a fascinating discussion let participants understand the thinking process behind some of the world’s best ad campaigns.

What followed was a book signing session where she shared her newest release, Chairmom: The Winning Combination of Mommyhood and Career.

Photo Release Merlee Cruz-Jayme, JP Tapia and Lilit Reyes

The event was also joined by the award-winning comic book writer JB Tapia, illustrator of the "Trese Bloodlines" and seasoned creative director with 25 years of experience,

He shared how to win over clients by harnessing the power of Pitch Craft: The Basics of Selling Your Creative Work. In an interesting conversation, he demonstrated ways how to use strategy and storytelling to make a pitch more engaging because in marketing, knowing how to present your campaign idea is already half the battle.

Strongly wrapping up the one-day creative session was Lilit Reyes, Palanca Award-winning writer for screenplays such as Changing Partners (2017) and for iconic advertising campaigns that are now ingrained in our culture.

Through his talk, "The Power of Storytelling," he stressed the importance of looking beyond the surface and digging deep into one’s characters to tell compelling stories. Powerful stories that could bring back what was lost during the pandemic—humanity.

With all the insightful conversations that took place, CreaCon indeed championed creative growth. The Huddle Room and Laddr thank all the speakers and participants who took part in this endeavor.

This is just the first of many other CreaCons that the agency has planned with its aim to embolden a generation of innovators to reach new heights. After all, creativity is essential to help us survive and thrive now more than ever.

Learn more about The Huddle Room by visiting huddleroom.com.ph/ and facebook.com/TheHuddleRoomPH.