Estancia Mall in Pasig City hosts PCAPâ€™s Chess Festival 2022

Estancia Mall in Pasig City hosts PCAP’s Chess Festival 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Top professional chess players in the Philippines, as well as budding players and fans, gathered at Estancia Mall for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Chess Festival last September 23 - 25.

Previously hosted online via chess.com, PCAP held its first face-to-face activity at the 3rd floor of the Mall's East Wing.

Founded in 2020, PCAP is the only government-licensed professional chess league in the world. It is officially recognized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) which supervises and sanctions the games.

Since the league’s founding, 300 of the country’s best players and international guests have played in PCAP. It has held more than 30,000 games with 50 foreign and local grandmasters and international masters playing in official games.

Headed by Michael Angelo O. Chua as chairman of the board and Atty. Paul Elauria as president and commissioner, PCAP is composed of 24 LGU-based teams from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

It held its first tournament open in January 2021 and has just completed its 5th conference (the SGM Wesley So Cup 2.0) last August.

PCAP delivered an exciting Chess Festival 2022 with masters holding exhibition games alongside official PCAP games and chess lessons for kids. Fans also had the opportunity to take pictures with their idols, get their autographs and win raffle prizes.

Learn more about the festival by visiting Estancia Mall’s Facebook page.