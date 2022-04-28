Celebrate Mother's Day with FlowerStore.ph for the benefit of Save the Children

This Mother's Day, FlowerStore.ph shares the cheerfulness with children who are unable to observe the occasion with their families and loved ones due to unforeseen circumstances, through a fundraising campaign in partnership with Save the Children.

MANILA, Philippines — FlowerStore.ph, the country’s no. 1 online gift store with a wide selection of floral and gift items, has a mission to make gifting thoughtful, affordable and convenient in Southeast Asia.

Every bouquet ordered from its online platform is prepared fresh and packaged with high-quality materials by its skilled team. Providing bouquets in a variety of colors, sizes and arrangements to meet any kind of celebration and theme allows you to express yourself and send out the most meaningful gifts possible.

Save the Children, the world's leading independent children's organization, has been working in the Philippines for over four decades and is dedicated to helping Filipino children, particularly those from low-income families, in achieving their rights to survival, education, protection, development and participation.

As a way to support Save the Children’s Campaign, FlowerStore.ph is contributing proceeds from the sales of the Adella bouquet throughout its Mother's Day campaign (running until May 8), to help in changing the lives of underprivileged children.

“Save the Children Philippines is excited to partner with FlowerStore.ph to help ensure that Filipino children most impacted by discrimination and inequality have a healthy start in life, are protected, and continue to learn,” Naida Pasion, Save the Children Philippines' chief business development officer, comments.

She also highlights the nature of the partnership between two companies “the unwavering support of like-hearted individuals and corporations such as FlowerStore.ph inspires these children to strive for a better future and be the best that they can be.”

“We have been closely monitoring Save the Children’s initiatives in the Philippines, and we admire the efforts they put into the future of the country, the children,” Ögehan Saral, chief marketing officer of FlowerStore Group, says.

“As FlowerStore.ph, we’re very excited to be a part of Save the Children’s journey to change the lives of the children by addressing a variety of their unique needs from inclusive and quality learning opportunities, to health and nutrition and protection from violence," Saral adds.

Each Adella bouquet is made up of fresh and beautiful pink gerberas, carnations and mums all bunched together in a stunning design, and is perfect for any occasion, as the flowers represent a multitude of symbolism.

This implies that a classic and elegant arrangement of flowers you can gift to your mom, your wife, your aunt, your lola, or someone who’s like a mom to you this Mother’s Day will make more than one person happy, including children who would appreciate your help in improving their lives.

In addition to the fundraising campaign, FlowerStore.ph has unique bargains for Mother's Day (May 8) this year that you can take advantage of while you celebrate the season. To earn comparable discounts on your special gifts, use these codes:

Code MOM25: 25% off with a maximum discount of P200 until April 29



25% off with a maximum discount of P200 until April 29 Code MDAY20: 20% off capped at a maximum P150 discount from April 30 to May 8

With that in mind, FlowerStore.ph invites Filipinos to extend their cheerfulness on Mother's Day by reaching out and supporting a charity that promotes awareness about the issues that are frequently overlooked or ignored.

Make this day more memorable for you, your mom, and a child who longs for love. You may help in your way, even if you don't give directly to the cause, by purchasing from the FlowerStore.ph website, now available for pre-order, or free same-day delivery.