ROIDMI Philippines launches website to help consumers

March 21, 2022 | 3:00pm
To help Filipino consumers learn more about its cordless vacuum cleaners, ROIDMI Philippines has launched its website https://roidmi.ph.
MANILA, Philippines — Even with things slowly getting back to normal, it is still important for us to have fresh and clean air at home. Unless your home is hermetically sealed, dust and other debris will enter, and this could result in you or your family members having respiratory issues. Vacuuming regularly is one of the things you can do to improve air quality at home. 

ROIDMI, the leader of the cordless vacuum cleaner industry in China, is now in the Philippines and it offers quality high-tech consumer products like vacuum cleaners to help keep your home clean and allergen-free.

With over 400 technical patents and design awards including those from iF, Red Dot and Good Design, ROIDMI brings this expertise to Filipino homes. 

To help Filipino consumers learn more about its cordless vacuum cleaners, ROIDMI Philippines has launched its website https://roidmi.ph/.  

The website has multiple user-friendly and resource-oriented features, including information about each of the cordless vacuum cleaners available in the Philippines, prices, the history of the company and what consumers can expect when they make a purchase.

ROIDMI cordless vacuum cleaners

Here's some quality high-tech consumer products you can find at ROIDMI Philippines' website. 

  1. ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 VX (P32,999): Has a high-speed dual rotary cleaning system for synchronized vacuuming, mopping and sterilizing. This cordless vacuum cleaner is perfect for homes with many pets with its two main floor brushes, a wiping cleaner head and a soft roller cleaner head. 

    It offers the utmost convenience with two modes for easier cleaning, 200 rpm high-speed wiping, 150W power so deep-seated dirt can be easily removed, three modes to control water seepage, 80 minutes runtime and magnetic charging


     
  2. The ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 Pro (P27,999): The next generation of wireless vacuum cleaners with the NEX-V all-powerful brush and pet brush that allows for synchronized vacuuming, mopping, and sterilizing. It has the ZiWEi Sterilization System, which sterilizes the whole machine, and 150W Suction Power.
     
  3. ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X20 (Php19,999): Has a mop and vacuum combo, 145AW to suction power, magnetic wet mop accessory and Intelligent Slow Drop Technology. 


     
  4. The ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner S2 (Php16,999): Has ROIDMI’s 270° large handle ergonomic design, 135AW suction power, HL soft velvet roller and automatic sensor light.
     
  5. The ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Z1 AIR (Php10,999): Has the 10-tornado cyclone separation system, 110w suction power, 100,000 rpm digital brushless motor and 0.65L big volume dust cup
     

All ROIDMI products each come with a five-year guarantee on motor and a two-year guarantee on the vacuum cleaner (includes battery).

 

For more information, go to https://roidmi.ph. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/roidmiphilippines or https://www.instagram.com/roidmiph.official/?hl=enROIDMI cordless vacuum cleaners are available on Shopee and Lazada.

