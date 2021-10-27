



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Lifestyle Business

                        
Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 11:30am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!
Companies like Lazada, now make it possible for everyone to easily, safely and quickly establish their own online business. 
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — When the pandemic hit, countless Filipinos struggled with their sources of income. And while enormous constraints and challenges were imposed on society, industries and people’s lives, this also awakened an enormous spirit and effort for survival, ingenuity and creativity.



Many turned their passions into profitable endeavors. Plantitas or plantitos started selling indoor plants, while a new generation of cooks and bakers started selling some of the most-searched items online.



This trend gave rise to online selling, and companies like Lazada, now make it possible for everyone to easily, safely and quickly establish their own online business. 



Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!



Many turned their passions into profitable endeavors. Plantitas or plantitos started selling indoor plants, while a new generation of cooks and bakers started selling some of the most-searched items online.


Photo Release









Here are the top reasons it is high-time to consider selling online and on Lazada:



    
	
  • A convenient, safe and secure online experience. Sellers can trust in Lazada to provide them a secure platform, to ensure a safe and convenient online shopping experience for consumers. Features such as Easy Returns, LazMall Guarantee, Product Ratings and Reviews, Seller Chat, Safe Payment options and 24/7 customer support allow a safe and secure online shopping experience for sellers, partners and consumers. 
    
	 
    • 
	
  • A suite of tools built to empower sellers to better reach, target and convert even more customers. Sellers on Lazada have access to the benefits of a fully-guided 90-day incubation wherein the Lazada team helps them with the ins and outs of the platform and gets them started on how to manage their online shops. This also includes access to all the back-end seller tools they can use, like the Shoppertainment features such as the in-app livestream LazLive, as well as education modules through the learning portal, Lazada University. 
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Access to initiatives that help sellers drive traffic and sales to their stores. Lazada helps to drive maximum awareness and sales during its mega shopping campaigns and provides access to tools to give better value to customers such as flash sales, free shipping max vouchers, Lazada Bonus and 10% Cashback, among others.
    • 




Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!



With zero commission and registration fees, there is no better time to set-up your online store with Lazada and here is a step-by-step guide:



    
	
  1. Go to the Lazada seller page through lzd.co/SellNowOnLazada to sign up.
    
	 
    2. 
	
  2. Input your details on the registration form.
    
	 
    3. 
	
  3. Upload your products.
    
	 
    4. 
	
  4. Join campaigns and flash sales for free.
    
	 
    5. 
	
  5. Make your first sale!
    6. 




Lazada’s pick-up and drop-off points for sellers across the country make it even more convenient for sellers and customers.



You can be part of this community today, because in Lazada, selling is simply made simple, for everyone.



Want to start an online business? At Lazada, it's so simple to sell!



Companies like Lazada now make it possible for everyone to easily, safely and quickly establish their own online business. 

Photo Release









 



For more information, visit lzd.co/SellNowOnLazada and download the Lazada app for Android or iOS.



 



READ MORE: ICYMI: 3 interesting types of products you can actually find on Lazada!


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      LAZADA
                                                      ONLINE SELLING
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Coca-Cola is Kenny Rogers Roasters&rsquo; new beverage partner in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Coca-Cola is Kenny Rogers Roasters’ new beverage partner in Philippines


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kenny Rogers Roasters—one of the country’s largest restaurant chains—has partnered with Coca-Cola, the leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT Home subscribers get exciting rewards when they pay bills via PayMaya
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
PLDT Home subscribers get exciting rewards when they pay bills via PayMaya


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Home subscribers can save up and get rewarded by paying their bills through the PayMaya app.   

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Payoneer: The world's go-to partner for digital commerce everywhere
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Payoneer: The world's go-to partner for digital commerce everywhere


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Company VP & SEA regional head Miguel Warren talks about the gig economy in the PH and how the company plays a key role in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Axie Infinity scholarships in the Philippines in high demand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Axie Infinity scholarships in the Philippines in high demand


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Axie Infinity is aiming to revolutionize the gaming industry by decentralizing ownership from gaming companies and enabling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reality bites: Marvin Agustin shares food business experience, tips during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Reality bites: Marvin Agustin shares food business experience, tips during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
With entertainment venues still largely closed, showbiz work is limited, and so Marvin is among those stars pivoting into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nestl&eacute; Philippines relaunches iconic brands Carnation and Milkmaid
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Nestlé Philippines relaunches iconic brands Carnation and Milkmaid


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Nestlé Philippines is strengthening its commitment to providing high-quality, tasty and nutritious products to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with