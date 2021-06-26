







































































 




   







   















Work-from-home arrangement
Stock image of an employee working remotely.
Five reasons to apply for a global remote job

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2021 - 10:43am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — It used to be that many had to either find an agency to process their papers to work abroad or be hired directly by a company to be able to find overseas employment.



With the pandemic, however, travel restrictions have been in place and the work-from-home set-up is currently the norm.



A trend has recently become popular with this set-up, and it is expected to lure more jobseekers to try it.



The recent Decoding Global Talent Survey revealed that all over the world, openness to remote work is on the rise, with 57% saying they are willing to work remotely. It also revealed that 49% of Filipinos are willing to work for a remote employer and position. The study was released by online job portal JobStreet.



With this emerging trend, JobStreet listed the top five reasons why job seekers may want to consider applying for these positions.



1. Wider scope of opportunities



Where one is currently situated is no longer an issue. The geographic location of a prospective employee used to be a hindrance for a lot of jobseekers. With remote work, it is not much of an issue. In addition, there less requirements and restrictions in place. It is also more convenient for jobseekers because job applications are mostly conducted online. They can then apply to as many opportunities without spending much on travel and gas expenses.



2. More work independence



This more flexible set-up allows one to plan out a schedule that best suits one's needs. Staying motivated and reducing burn-out are also bonuses as one can take a break when work feels a little more strained.



Employee satisfaction may be higher because of the flexible setup. This can make one work with ease and can have a direct influence on overall job satisfaction.



3. Cost savings



Apart from travel and gas expenses, employees will also be able to spend less on lunch out, coffee and office clothes. This allows employees to make the best out of their hard-earned salaries and allocate more on emergency fund or personal savings.



4. Freedom to design one's own workspace



A workspace that sparks creativity and motivation is highly likely in a work-from-home set-up.  Those who are working from home can let their personality shine in their own workspace, arranging it in a way that best suits their needs.



5. Productivity and better work-life balance



Workers can start and end their day as they choose, as long as their work is complete. This can be invaluable when it comes to attending to the needs of their personal lives. Those extra few hours per week can be spent with friends and family, enjoying hobbies, exercising, or even pursuing a sideline business; in other words, it creates better work-life balance and increases overall productivity.



With the advantages that global remote jobs offer in terms of cost savings, productivity and work-life balance, jobseekers may want to consider this option as a way to rise above the tight times while finding a career that suits them.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

