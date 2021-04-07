Maxicare provides world-class healthcare experience in Primary Care Center

MANILA, Philippines — When people think about trips to the doctor, "relaxing" isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. There are long lines, the excruciating waiting time, and just a feeling of discomfort or even fear since hospitals and clinics aren’t exactly the most pleasant places to be in the middle of a pandemic.

While this is what most of us are used to, getting medical services doesn’t have to be a pain.

Committed to bringing Filipinos the most relaxing healthcare experience, Maxicare establishes its Primary Care Center (PCC), a world-class facility that offers members access to healthcare services without the usual hassles one would experience in visiting a different medical institution.

Every PCC is manned by skilled medical staff and Primary Care Physicians who specialize in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, OB Gynecology, ENT, Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Psychiatry. The centers are also equipped with diagnostic and laboratory test equipment to address your healthcare needs.

Wondering what exactly constitutes a "relaxing healthcare experience"? For Maxicare Primary Care Center, this means every doctor’s appointment should be hassle-free, fast and pleasant.

1. Hassle-free

Gone are the days where one would have to line up for a long time just to secure a letter of authorization (LOA) before getting their much-needed medical attention since PCCs won’t require such document!

Maxicare members just need to swipe their Maxicare cards and they will get the medical attention they need.

Visiting the same PCC offers a clear advantage for the members since each PCC safely stores data of repeat or follow-up patients through its electronic medical records system. Given this, the facility can ensure seamless processing of documents whether it would be needed for consultations, laboratory tests or diagnostic procedures.

2. Fast

Maxicare knows how valuable their members’ time is, and that is why their friendly PCC staff makes sure to attend to their patients within a short waiting time of 6 minutes.

Additionally, a typical medical visit can be completed in just half an hour, so it’s perfect for people on the go. No need to block off an entire day for a visit to the doctor!

3. Pleasant

Sit back, relax and enjoy. Maxicare PCCs offer complimentary drinks to make vistors' stay even more pleasant. Photo Release

If you’re used to gloomy hospital hallways and waiting areas, then you definitely deserve better. Looking after one’s health alone can be stressful and this is why Maxicare PCCs are designed with cozy interiors to provide a relaxing ambience for every visit.

Visiting members will have peace of mind knowing that the facility is regularly disinfected and all staff are trained to strictly abide by safety protocols placed to combat the threat of COVID-19.

Not only that, PCCs offer free flowing beverages and free Wi-Fi access to make your stay even more pleasant.

What awaits you at Maxicare Primary Care Center

Planning your next doctor’s appointment? Visit a Maxicare Primary Care Center near you and experience the wonderful difference. These are currently located at key locations across the country: BGC, Bridgetowne, Centris, Double Dragon, Ayala, Alabang, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao.

Book an appointment today:

Double Dragon – (02) 7908 6967/6966

Alabang – (02) 7908 6960

Eton Centris – (02) 7908 6925

Ayala North Exchange – (02) 7908 6902

BGC – (02) 7908 6957

Bridgetowne – (02) 7908 6959

Clark – (045) 599 8392

Iloilo – (033) 323 9254

Cebu (045) 599 8392

Davao (082) 293 2446

Not a Maxicare member yet? Start here: www.maxicare.com.ph.