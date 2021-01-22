Panasonic air conditioners with nanoeâ„¢ X confirmed to inhibit COVID-19

Global contract research organization certified the inhibitory effect

MANILA, Philippines — Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp. (PMPC) announced on January 11 a new breakthrough confirming that the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by the Panasonic Air Conditioner with nanoe™ X Technology was certified by Texcell1, a global contract research organization.

Texcell verified 91.4% of the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus in the space of 6.7m3 in eight hours.

In September, Panasonic has verified, in collaboration with Texcell, the inhibitory effect of the nanoe™ X Technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on the novel coronavirus in a small test space of 45L using the nanoe™ X generator.

For further investigation, Panasonic challenged to test using the air conditioner with nanoe™ X in a larger test space.

Even with the more challenging test parameters, Texcell has now certified that the Panasonic air conditioner with nanoe™ X Technology has 91.4% inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus in the actual space of 6.7m3 in eight hours.

This testing was carried out in a closed laboratory environment and was not designed to assess its efficacy in uncontrolled living spaces.

What is nanoe™ X technology

nanoe™ X is a technology unique to Panasonic that collects invisible moisture in the air and applies a high voltage to it to produce “hydroxyl radicals contained in water.”

Hydroxyl radicals inhibit the growth of pollutants such as bacteria and viruses. They are characterised by being strongly oxidative and highly reactive, but normally have a short life span.

Contained in tiny water particles, nanoe™ X has a long lifespan and can spread over long distances. It has an inhibitory effect on both airborne and adhered substances.

Safer spaces are a must

With the threat of the novel coronavirus continuously looming and with vaccines not yet massively distributed or administered locally, Filipinos continue to struggle with safer breathing spaces and to ensure healthier home and work environments for loved ones and colleagues.

With this study update, one thing is assured: Filipinos can get 24-hour cleaner and safer air indoors, with the presence of Panasonic air conditioners in homes, schools, offices, and businesses.

In fact, in 24 hours, Panasonic air conditioners with nanoe™ X Technology have an inhibition rate of 99.7% on the novel coronavirus, also tested in a 6.7m3 space.

Apart from its Split-type Air Conditioners with nanoe™ X Technology, Panasonic also offers a portable solution for the Filipino consumers, the Portable nanoe™ X Generator. The small device is also equipped with nanoe™ X Technology that’s proven to inhibit harmful air pollutants and viruses.

Plight for A Better Life, A Better World continues

Panasonic has been researching on nanoeTM Technology over the past 20 years since 1997 and has verified its effectiveness in a variety of areas, including inhibiting pathogenic microorganism (bacteria, fungi, and viruses) and allergens, breaking down PM 2.5 components that have adverse effects on the human body2.

Panasonic will continue to pursue the potential of nanoe™ X Technology to address possible risks associated with air pollution such as new pathogenic microorganisms, to create healthy environments and A Better Life, A Better World for everyone.

References:

1. Texcell is a global contract research organisation that specialises in viral testings, viral clearance, immunoprofiling and R&D or GMP cell banking, for your R&D, GClP, GLP and GMP projects.

With more than 30 years of experience and roots within the Pasteur Institute in Paris, Texcell has a long recognized expertise in viral testing with a broad range of protocols for the detection of adventitious agents.

Texcell is the first spin-off of the Pasteur institute of Paris created in 1997.

