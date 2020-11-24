Devant holds special webinar in celebration of World Television Day

MANILA, Philippines — Devant kicked off this year’s major World TV Day celebration in the Philippines with an exclusive webinar last November 19.

Guests learned about the past, present, and future of TV, and how it has become a true essential for families and homes around the country.

Hosted by Magic 89.9’s DJ Suzy, the online event was well-attended by media representatives, bloggers, and influencers, together with Devant dealers, representatives, and special guests.

The program was opened with a message from Lara Marie Lua, social marketing manager for Devant .

Three resource speakers were featured in the webinar: Kristian R. Castro, trainer for Product and Sales at Devant, Dr. Athena Charanne Presto, a sociology instructor at the University of the Philippines Diliman, and finally, DJ Suzy.

In his talk about the History and Tech Trends of Home TV Viewing, Castro presented a visual evolution of the TV, along with a brief history of World TV Day, and why it is celebrated worldwide.

Dr. Presto, meanwhile, talked about the TV as a Home Essential in the New Normal, as well as how the pandemic has affected the TV viewing behavior of Filipino families and its impact on individual households and on society.

Finally, DJ Suzy shared her story about Bonding Moments at Home with Devant. After a brief question and answer segment with the media, two lucky raffle winners were drawn, with each one getting a Devant TV as a prize.

Through this meaningful celebration of World TV Day in the Philippines, Devant shows its support for this global observance and gives recognition to the TV as an ambassador for the entertainment industry.

Television has truly transformed modern living, connecting people to the world, and serving as a powerful medium for sharing information and knowledge, as well as spreading joy to millions around the globe.

