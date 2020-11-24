THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Devant holds special webinar in celebration of World Television Day
Three resource speakers were featured in the webinar: Kristian R. Castro, trainer for Product and Sales at Devant, Dr. Athena Charanne Presto, a sociology instructor at the University of the Philippines Diliman, and finally, DJ Suzy.
Photo Release
Devant holds special webinar in celebration of World Television Day
(Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Devant kicked off this year’s major World TV Day celebration in the Philippines with an exclusive webinar last November 19.

Guests learned about the past, present, and future of TV, and how it has become a true essential for families and homes around the country.

Hosted by Magic 89.9’s DJ Suzy, the online event was well-attended by media representatives, bloggers, and influencers, together with Devant dealers, representatives, and special guests.

The program was opened with a message from Lara Marie Lua, social marketing manager for Devant .

Three resource speakers were featured in the webinar: Kristian R. Castro, trainer for Product and Sales at Devant, Dr. Athena Charanne Presto, a sociology instructor at the University of the Philippines Diliman, and finally, DJ Suzy.

In his talk about the History and Tech Trends of Home TV Viewing, Castro presented a visual evolution of the TV, along with a brief history of World TV Day, and why it is celebrated worldwide.

Dr. Presto, meanwhile, talked about the TV as a Home Essential in the New Normal, as well as how the pandemic has affected the TV viewing behavior of Filipino families and its impact on individual households and on society.

Finally, DJ Suzy shared her story about Bonding Moments at Home with Devant. After a brief question and answer segment with the media, two lucky raffle winners were drawn, with each one getting a Devant TV as a prize.

Through this meaningful celebration of World TV Day in the Philippines, Devant shows its support for this global observance and gives recognition to the TV as an ambassador for the entertainment industry.

Television has truly transformed modern living, connecting people to the world, and serving as a powerful medium for sharing information and knowledge, as well as spreading joy to millions around the globe.

 

Learn more about Devant’s latest products and updates by visiting the website here www.devanttv.com, and follow Devant on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

DEVANT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
57 minutes ago
Attendance and health monitoring is easy for remote teams on Lark
57 minutes ago
A simpler digital solution can help streamline processes of attendance monitoring and health reporting. When you work using...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Devant holds special webinar in celebration of World Television Day
2 hours ago
Devant takes the lead in celebrating World TV Day in the Philippines with an informative event centered on this modern living...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
6 days ago
Globe At Home, Abenson, Electroworld ink deal to offer work-from-home, e-learning device bundles
6 days ago
Do more and achieve more even from home with Globe At Home, Abenson, and Electroworld!
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
6 days ago
Udenna Foundation, partners mobilize 'Caravan of Care' in Montalban
6 days ago
The “Tulong sa Kababayan, Tulong sa Montalban” of the Udenna Foundation’s continuing CommUnity Care program...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
6 days ago
How online selling helps Neri Naig pay debts during pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Former Kapamilya actress Neri Naig Miranda shared some pieces of advice for fellow online sellers. 
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
Your business on the move: How ‘social sellers’ can take advantage of SoShop! Program
By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 6 days ago
The SoShop! by LBC program is open to all social sellers who need solutions for their businesses—especially toward the...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with