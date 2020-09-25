How to manage worries during these uncertain times? Know from monk turned storyteller

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about changes in various aspects of our lives—from the way we work to our personal relationships, and even our holistic health.

That is why it’s normal to feel anxious.

“One of the things that worries us the most during challenging times is the sense of uncertainty,” says Jay Shetty, an award-winning storyteller, purpose coach and a former Vedic monk who’s globally renowned for his motivational podcasts and videos.

“Before, we were usually dealing with changes in just one area of our life. Now, everything is happening all at once, so the anxiety and pressure are extremely heightened. Your mental health and your wellbeing are valuable now more than ever,” Shetty continues.

The same is the case for first-time remote workers. Shetty recommends that they create routines to establish a sense of normalcy.

“We cannot control what is happening globally, but we can introduce a sense of personal certainty by committing to little things we can do in our daily lives. Taking a moment to feel grateful and expressing it to other people goes a long way for our emotional and mental health,” he explains.

Like Shetty, leading outsourcing provider, TaskUs, has been advocating wellness and resiliency to help employees adjust to the new remote work environment.

TaskUs recently announced the extension of WFH through year-end, together with new policies such as meeting-free Fridays and no-chat weekends to promote work-life balance.

Similarly, Shetty also advises, “When you are allowing yourself to slow down. You're allowing yourself to be calm.”

Employees’ overall wellbeing has been TaskUs’ priority. Its sites have 24/7 gyms and live group exercise sessions were regularly conducted pre-pandemic. Now, group fitness workouts happen virtually.

“Exercise is so powerful. It is so important that we get our body moving,” Shetty emphasizes in his video.

TaskUs employees also have 24/7 access to in-house life coaching and self-directed wellness programs. The company encourages maintaining interactions and camaraderie among peers, regular one-on-one coaching sessions between leaders and teammates, and pursuing personal passions outside of work.

According to Shetty, “It can make you feel much, much better and it will help you deepen your connection with someone in your life.”

“So always remember to ask yourself, have you made T-I-M-E today? I’m hoping that these insights will help you find the calm in the chaos that you really need right now,” Shetty concludes.

