Amid WFH policy until yearend, TaskUs provides peaceful weekends for employees too
As the first global outsourcing provider to extend WFH policy to the end of 2020, TaskUs is also taking the lead in creating a healthy environment for its people.
(Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Regardless of how you call it—remote work, telecommuting, work from home (WFH)—it’s likely here to stay for the long haul. Major companies all over the world, including Amazon, Facebook and Google, have announced that they are allowing their employees to work from home until the end the year.

But as boundaries between work and life blur like never before, first-time remote workers become more prone to burnout if they are not able to keep their professional and personal lives apart.

TaskUs understands this. As the first global outsourcing provider to extend WFH policy to the end of 2020, it is also taking the lead in creating a healthy environment for its people.

Similarly, TaskUs was among the first in the Philippines to allow remote work as soon as the Enhanced Community Quarantine was enforced last March.

“With 20,000 employees working from home around the world, we understand the challenges of living and working in the same space. We must deliver for our clients and ensure our employees are not only surviving, but thriving in this new model of work. We are making this announcement now, so our people have the clarity they need to make long-term plans for themselves and their families,” TaskUs CEO and co-founder Bryce Maddock said.

No Friday meetings, no weekend chats

At TaskUs, employees can maintain work-life balance.

Announcing meeting-free Fridays, Maddock encourages employees to avoid chatting colleagues on weekends, and to take personal time-off that is allotted to them.

On top of this, TaskUs is helping their teammates transition to the work-from-home environment and develop a healthy state of wellbeing by providing access to in-house life coaching, self-directed wellness programs, virtual events, and 24/7 teleconsultations with mental health professionals.

Employees are encouraged to pursue personal passions outside of work which give them a sense of direction and purpose in a time of global uncertainty.

Balancing work and family life

Parents who need to guide their children through distance learning are given schedule flexibility so they can focus on their families without sacrificing work productivity.

“This pandemic has reminded us of what matters most. We take pride in the work we do, while ensuring we are there for our families and loved ones. At TaskUs we are proud to put people before profits,” Maddock stated.

TaskUs has over 15,000 employees in the Philippines with sites located in Quezon City, Taguig City, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Clark, La Union, and Bohol.

The WFH policy applies to the majority of TaskUs’ workforce in the Philippines, with the exception of a small percentage of employees who may be asked to return on-site due to data security reasons.

 

TaskUs has offices across the US, the Philippines, India, Taiwan, Mexico, and Europe. To know more about TaskUs, visit its social media pages @TaskUsPH or www.taskus.com.

