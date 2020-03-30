ALLURE
Policemen, soldiers, health workers and barangay officials manning various checkpoints have been receiving boxes of food and beverage items to help tide them over, as they face long hours under the searing sun.
URC/Released
URC, Gokongwei foundation provide food and beverage to frontline heroes
(Philstar.com) - March 30, 2020 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Robina Corp. (URC) and the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF) have been distributing products such as Great Taste Coffee, Magic Crackers, Nissin Noodles and C2 to several checkpoints and hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases. 

URC products are currently being delivered to the Philippine Lung Center, Philippine Heart Center, East Avenue Hospital, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, and the Department of Health’s Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Units in the National Capital Region and Region 4A.

Policemen, soldiers, health workers and barangay officials manning checkpoints in Pasig, Pampanga, Laguna, Cavite, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Cebu, Bulacan and Butuan have also been receiving boxes of food and beverage items to help tide them over, as they face long hours under the searing sun.

The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation earlier created a P100-million fund to support the government’s efforts to contain the virus.

The foundation has committed to provide surgical masks and other personal protective equipment for frontline health workers.

It has initially identified UP Medical Foundation Inc. and PGH Medical Foundation for possible PPE ventilator purchases and other arising needs for health workers. 

Other priority hospitals are being shortlisted in the coming days.

