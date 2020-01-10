Want to start a business this 2020? Liza Soberano gives tips

MANILA, Philippines — Planning to start your own business this 2020?

Actress Liza Soberano shared some tips during the recent opening of the second branch of her wellness business in Alabang.

In her Instagram account, Liza posted a photo of the opening, thanking all the people who supported her.

“Before the night ends I just want to say thank you to everyone who made #HopeWellnessAlabangGrandLaunch possible. @jonilyncastillo @aikeerocampo @rabechestercarlo and I poured our heart into this branch, as we did and will continue doing with all our other branches. The support we have gotten from everybody is overwhelming. I’m proud to announce that @hopewellnessph’s westgate branch is now open!” Liza wrote.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com days before opening the spa's new branch, Liza said she chose the wellness business because it’s close to her heart.

“Actually before, it was just only a typical nail salon, but I always look for improvements, something new, and something closer to my heart, 'yung matututukan ko and that's wellness. At that time when I was conceptualizing it, I was really into essential oils, meditating, yoga, so I wanted something that will provide serenity to anyone that goes there,” Liza said.

She shared some pieces of advice to anyone planning to build a wellness business like hers.

“You really need to plan it well before establishing it. Basta give your 100 percent and make it your baby and own it,” she said.

From her humble beginnings in local showbiz, to becoming one of the most sought-after celebrities of her generation, it’s easy to say that Liza has got it all.

To many young individuals, the phenomenal star is an inspiration, with her perfect blend of beauty, wit, talent and kindness.

But what inspires and motivates someone as wonderful as her? In an interview, the new Great Taste White coffee endorser opens up about the things that excite her, and shares her sweet inspirations.

On love and surprises

“I like to be surprised!," shared Liza with a delightful laugh. “But it’s always hard to surprise me. I don’t know, maybe because I always catch people, or I’m just always expecting. Tapos nasasaktan ako ‘pag wala.”

And while Liza may often be seen dolled up, her down-to-earth spirit continues to shine through her. “I’m not after how grand the surprise is, to me, I bank more on the experience.”

On her sweet inspirations

As one of the A-list Filipino celebrities, Liza admits that it can get challenging at times to sort out the hurdles that come her way, but in light of staying inspired, creative, and true to who she is, Liza said, “It’s a matter of sticking to the people who were with me ever since the beginning. I think it’s very important that I don’t lose my circle of friends and the people who helped me get to where I am now.”

She also shared that it is because she truly has a lot of goals, not just for herself, but also for the people around her. “When I dream, I don’t just dream for myself. As long as you have that love and these dreams that you want to reach for the people you love dearly, you stay inspired.”

When asked what’s one thing that helps her get through her day, she ecstatically said, “Coffee! I like my coffee sweet and creamy, that’s why I drink Great Taste White. I prefer to have it in the morning because it’s a perfect way to jumpstart my day, but I also do when I’m simply craving. I see it as one of my sweet inspirations,” she added.

To Liza, drinking a cup of coffee daily powers her through when she’s taping, as the long hours of work requires for her to have an energy booster.

On things she believes in

People have seen Liza take on multiple roles on TV and the big screen. Now, here’s a side of her that many have not yet seen—a budding advocate for street children.

“These are things I feel strongly about. Whenever I see kids on the streets, it gives me this sense of feeling that I would like to take part in giving these children the hope and inspiration that they deserve,” said the "Make It With You" star.

At present, Liza takes her time in finding her perfect voice, but this, she shared, is one of the directions she’s determined to take on.